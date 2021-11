For David Mann, stand-up comedy was the invention whose mother was keeping people from getting fidgety. As the man known for acting in various Tyler Perry productions, singing soul gospel and adult R&B with his wife, Tamela, and other activities at the cross-section of entertainment and ministry explains how he wound up adding “comic” to his resume. “I accidentally backed into stand-up. I was doing a couple of events and would be asked to stretch the time and to keep going, so I started developing more and more material for each event. And that’s how I landed in stand-up comedy.”

