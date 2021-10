Noted domestic abuser and tax evader Floyd Mayweather has come out in support of Kyrie Irving’s nonsensical vaccine opposition. Kyrie Irving has made him the NBA’s villain du jour with a refusal to get vaccinated for COVID, a stance he has struggled to defend in any logical or coherent way. This stance is particularly problematic because New York City has guidelines in place requiring vaccination for all large indoor gatherings. That means Kyrie can’t legally practice or play with the Nets within the city and the team has said they won’t be using him as a part-time player for road games.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO