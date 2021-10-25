CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors return to dominance behind Stephen Curry

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sfqg_0cc2RYRn00

The 75th anniversary season of the NBA is underway, and the first week of games offered plenty of excitement. The year is shaping up to be an entertaining one.

Some of the heavyweights of the league are back near the top of the standings with some under-the-radar teams off to strong starts.

To make sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We will come back each week and provide our latest assessment on the best teams and those that are rising.

30

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrX1z_0cc2RYRn00
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Thunder check in at No. 30 after an abysmal showing over the first week. They lost by 33 points on Friday to a Houston Rockets team facing a similar rebuild. They have few positives to show for their season to this point. Josh Giddey at least looks like he’ll make the team worthy of a few League Pass watches.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

29

Detroit Pistons (0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28afHj_0cc2RYRn00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Last Rank: N/A

The Pistons have lacked a certain star power with Cade Cunningham nursing an ankle injury. The good news, despite losing their first two games of the season, is Cunningham looks close to returning. They may not win very many games this season, but at least we’ll soon be able to watch Cunningham.

28

Orlando Magic (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP2eq_0cc2RYRn00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Orlando bounced back on Sunday from an absolute drubbing by the New York Knicks two nights prior. The Magic posted their first win of the Jamahl Mosley era. The first look at rookie Jalen Suggs has offered minimal excitement, but fellow lottery pick Franz Wagner has, at least, looked the part.

27

New Orleans Pelicans (0-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Poukb_0cc2RYRn00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Pelicans have a turnover problem, and it is really bad. They are last in the league in turnovers and coming off a game on Saturday in which they had 28 giveaways. They have had a chance to win, so they may not be as bad as their record indicates. Zion Williamson is set to return at some point, so there is hope on the horizon.

26

Houston Rockets (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1g74_0cc2RYRn00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The lone win of the week came after the Rockets beat down the Thunder badly on Friday. We’re not quite sure what to make of the Rockets yet amid a rebuilding year, but they have been entertaining so far. The debut of Jalen Green has been a mixed bag, but the second pick has shown glimpses of potential, including his 30-point outburst on Sunday.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

25

Toronto Raptors (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwBsc_0cc2RYRn00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: N/A

Toronto posted an impressive win over the Boston Celtics but has had bad losses to the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks. The team could surprise at certain points this season, but it is hard to gauge them at the moment. However, the play of rookie Scottie Barnes has been tremendous so far.

24

San Antonio Spurs (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvJh7_0cc2RYRn00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

San Antonio opened the season with a win over the Magic, but has since lost to the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. The team continues a rough start on the schedule with upcoming games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Bucks again. It could get uglier before it gets better.

23

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW6GL_0cc2RYRn00
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Last Rank: N/A

The Cavaliers appear to be finding themselves on the court but picked up an impressive win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The early play of Evan Mobley has been incredible, after turning in a historic start. He became just the second rookie to record at least 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in a debut game.

22

Boston Celtics (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVY6k_0cc2RYRn00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Celtics lost their season opener in double-overtime to the New York Knicks and were blown out by the Raptors before beating the Rockets on Sunday. They still look to be adjusting to new head coach Ime Udoka, but it was a good sign they took care of business against the Rockets on Sunday.

For more coverage on the Celtics, visit Celtics Wire

21

Sacramento Kings (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsZPw_0cc2RYRn00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Kings opened the season with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers but have lost two straight to the Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. They hit the road this week on a four-game road trip with tough matchups against the Phoenix Suns, Pelicans, Mavericks and Utah Jazz. Suffice to say, Sacramento will be tested early to begin the year.

20

Indiana Pacers (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrfgA_0cc2RYRn00
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Last Rank: N/A

Indiana blew a 23-point lead on opening night to the Charlotte Hornets to lose and followed that with another one-point loss. They are the second team in history to lose each of its first two games by one point. They posted a strong win over the Miami Heat on Saturday and look to be back on track. Plus, how about the play of rookie Chris Duarte? He could be a Rookie of the Year dark horse candidate.

19

Los Angeles Clippers (0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sni21_0cc2RYRn00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Paul George is coming off a 41-point outing, but it still wasn’t enough as the Clippers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. He is going to have to perform at Playoff P levels for the Clippers to have a chance this season without Kawhi Leonard. Even then it still may not be enough.

18

Dallas Mavericks (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeoCM_0cc2RYRn00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Mavericks lost to a good team, Atlanta, then beat a team they should have, Toronto. It will be interesting to see how they come together under head coach Jason Kidd, but having Luka Doncic certainly doesn’t hurt your chances of winning.

17

Atlanta Hawks (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yIoe_0cc2RYRn00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Hawks posted a curious loss to the Cavaliers, but have a relatively easy schedule this week with the Pistons, Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. They want to prove making the Eastern Conference finals last season was no fluke, so they’ll need to bank some wins early this year.

16

Phoenix Suns (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvd3t_0cc2RYRn00
Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Phoenix has had a tough schedule to open the season, facing the Nuggets, Lakers and Trail Blazers. With two games this week against the Kings and Cavaliers, they could get back on track and begin to build positive momentum.

15

Portland Trail Blazers (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkhnY_0cc2RYRn00
Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Portland manhandled the Suns on Saturday night, posting a 134-105 victory behind 28 points from C.J. McCollum. If they can continue to perform like that, the Trail Blazers could be a problem in the Western Conference this season.

14

Miami Heat (1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435ocz_0cc2RYRn00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

We’re still in awe the Heat crushed the Bucks just two nights after Milwaukee dominated the Nets on ring night. Miami then lost to the Pacers in overtime, but the play of Tyler Herro has been something to behold. He is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 28.5 points per game.

13

Brooklyn Nets (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEugP_0cc2RYRn00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Nets sputtered on Sunday night in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets; they were outscored 61-37 in the second half. The team isn’t concerned and is still figuring its way without Kyrie Irving. With Kevin Durant and James Harden leading the way, they should have more than enough firepower this season.

For more coverage on the Nets, visit Nets Wire

12

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udvpv_0cc2RYRn00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: N/A

The Lakers finally got into the win column on Sunday, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies. Surprisingly, the Lakers are fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made and first in 3-point percentage, yet it still feels like they need more floor spacing. They have also shown quite a bit of length, leading to plenty of steals via deflections. Once the new group can gain more chemistry, the Lakers could be exactly who they should be — one of the favorites in the West.

For more coverage on the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

11

Washington Wizards (2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cir9p_0cc2RYRn00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

After Washington started 2-0, we are going to soon find out just how real the Wizards are. They have the Nets on Monday, then play the Celtics, Hawks and Celtics again. Spencer Dinwiddie has been as advertised and the acquisition of Kyle Kuzma is looking really good right now.

10

New York Knicks (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8BGT_0cc2RYRn00
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

New York had the chance to finish the week 3-0, but instead suffered a questionable loss to the Magic two nights after blowing them out in Orlando. We’re going to keep our eye on them, but we think the Knicks are going to be legit once again this season.

9

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fF9J_0cc2RYRn00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined to score 81 points on opening night, leading the Timberwolves to a win over the Rockets. We’re going to pump the brakes on Minnesota as a playoff contender, based on their easy schedule to start, but the team could be dangerous if their Big 3 is clicking.

8

Philadelphia 76ers (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLcRE_0cc2RYRn00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Sixers are 2-1 without Ben Simmons and were nearly off to a 3-0 start had the game not unraveled late against the Nets on Friday. Joel Embiid has stepped up on and off the court amid the chaos surrounding Simmons’ status, and they project to be as good as he can play.

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

7

Chicago Bulls (3-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFX5Y_0cc2RYRn00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Bulls are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after defeating the Pistons twice and Pelicans once. They have the potential to be really good in the Eastern Conference, and a tougher schedule this week (at Toronto, against New York, against Utah) could be an indication of how good they are.

For more coverage on Lonzo and the Bulls, visit Lonzo Wire

6

Memphis Grizzlies (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlVXx_0cc2RYRn00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Your NBA scoring leader after the first week? That would be none other than Ja Morant. The third-year guard is having quite a start, which could be a sign of things to come this season. Behind his play, the Grizzlies nearly walked out of a back-to-back at Staples Center with wins over the Clippers and Lakers. They have a tough week on deck (at Portland, at Golden State and against Miami), so they will be tested.

5

Denver Nuggets (2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGuZb_0cc2RYRn00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Nuggets are rolling to begin the season, led by Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon. Michael Porter Jr. is still finding himself, but Denver should once again be one of the top teams in the West, even without Jamal Murray.

4

Charlotte Hornets (3-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfYdZ_0cc2RYRn00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

LaMelo Ball has hardly looked like a second-year player this season, averaging 22 points, six assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Hornets overcame a 23-point deficit on opening night and have impressed head coach James Borrego with their hustle and effort. A win over the Nets on Sunday, in which they outscored them 61-37 in the second half, certainly showed their fight. If they can continue that, the Hornets may have found a winning recipe.

For more coverage on LaMelo and the Hornets, visit Lonzo Wire

3

Milwaukee Bucks (2-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCvTv_0cc2RYRn00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Bucks looked incredible on opening night, showing no signs of a championship hangover as they received their rings. That made their blowout loss on the road to the Heat rather questionable. They responded with a win over the Spurs. Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like an MVP, and even refined his shot a little bit. If he can continuously hit at an average clip from beyond the arc, he may very well be unstoppable.

2

Utah Jazz (2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMaYT_0cc2RYRn00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The Jazz have benefited from a soft schedule to open the season but have been dominant in wins over the Thunder and Kings. They will be tested a bit more this week, but we should continue to see Donovan Mitchell & Co. perform well and rack up wins.

1

Golden State Warriors (3-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11S0O5_0cc2RYRn00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

The exciting version of the Warriors is back, led by Stephen Curry. The team displayed amazing ball movement over the course of the first week, a staple from when they were at their best. Curry is fourth in the NBA with 31 points per game, seemingly picking up right where he left off last season.

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kevin Durant
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#League Pass#Thunder Wire 29#Orlando Magic#N#The New York Knicks
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Press Democrat

Warriors’ Klay Thompson finally found love — on his boat

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson commutes to work in a 37-foot fishing boat. Out on the open water, he can forget about the disappointment and the frustration. He can take solace in the cool breeze. Finally nearing a return to the court for the Golden State Warriors after missing the past two seasons because of injuries, Thompson has found a new hobby that has been especially therapeutic.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green upset Warriors cut Avery Bradley?

The Golden State Warriors are obviously still tinkering with their roster, but one recent move seems to have gone against the wishes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. For weeks now, the Warriors’ last remaining open roster slot has been the subject of much speculation. Curry commented on whom he wanted to see it go to, and all signs seemed to be pointing in one direction.
NBA
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Where Warriors, Kings sit entering season

Man, it feels like only three months ago the Milwaukee Bucks were celebrating an NBA championship in the Deer District. What’s that? Oh, it was only three months ago. No matter, the NBA is back starting Tuesday as the Brooklyn Nets sans full-time philosopher Kyrie Irving will battle the Bucks while the new-look Los Angeles Lakers welcome Steph Curry and the Warriors to Staples Center.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy