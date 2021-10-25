Nebraska Monday Press Conference updates

In a week where speculation about his job status is taking laps around the track, Scott Frost wants to keep his eyes straight ahead on his lane, and getting his team ready for a monstrous challenge against Ohio State. "You know, I don't pay any attention to it. It's kind...
As the college football season continues, each week is getting more and important for coaches. Don't think so? Take a look at the current coaching carrousel as there are now five Power 5 head coach openings after TCU parted ways with Gary Patterson late Sunday night. One of the main reasons why athletic directors are making changes well in advance of Thanksgiving is because of December's Early Signing Period, which is now just over six weeks away. Below, we take a look at some winners and losers from this past weekend when it comes to a recruiting prospective.
The catchphrase ESPN used to describe this past Saturday in the Big Ten was Separation Saturday. And there was separation as the top four teams in the Eastern Division squared off. When the dust settled it was No. 8 Michigan State rallying past No. 6 Michigan 37-33 to remain unbeaten...
After its 20-14 win over Illinois Saturday, Rutgers returns home to take on Wisconsin. Head coach Greg Schiano got his team to 4-4 on the year, just two wins away from bowl eligibility, something previously thought to be unthinkable this early in his rebuild of the Scarlet Knights. With Wisconsin...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota (6-2, 4-1) was able to earn their fourth consecutive Big Ten win last weekend against Northwestern, but they now know the start time for next weekend's clash with Iowa as the Gophers head to Iowa City for a pivotal Big Ten West game. The Big Ten...
Illinois basketball big-man Kofi Cockburn has been suspended for the first three games of the 2021 college basketball season by the NCAA for selling apparel and memorabilia in June. Cockburn will be eligible to play on Nov. 22 when the No. 11 Illini play Cincinnati. “We are disappointed with the...
Coming into Saturday night against Ohio State, Penn State’s defense averaged 146.43 rushing yards allowed per game. The week prior, Illinois rushed for 357 yards in an overtime upset against the Nittany Lions. Yet at halftime of the Buckeyes’ 33-24 win, the Scarlet and Gray had just 19 rushing yards.
TCU has started its first football coaching search in over 20 years now that the Horned Frogs and coach Gary Patterson have parted ways, and one big-name target has generated buzz early on according to Jeremy Clark of Horned Frog Blitz: Former Washington coach Chris Petersen. Petersen coached former TCU conference foe Boise State from 2006 to 2013, and the two programs were among the best in the Mountain West Conference during their overlapping years in the league.
In a week that ended largely in chalk outcomes, there were some upsets that knocked some teams out of the CFP conversation for this 2021 season. With the first of the CFP Committee’s poll coming out Tuesday evening, the college football world is about to be submerged in talking points, arguments, and rhetoric galore.
It's been well-documented at this point, there may not have been another team in the country in need of a break in the schedule more than the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 1-3 SEC) the last couple weeks as they faced an FCS opponent followed by a bye. Healed up and recharged,...
PISCATAWAY- Rutgers is sitting at 4-4 after a 20-14 win over Illinois and now it is onto a new game week as Wisconsin is next up for Rutgers. The Badgers are 5-3 and winners of four straight. This afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano took to the podium and talked about the latest challenge for the Scarlet Knights, who will kick of against Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside SHI Stadium.
With every snap of every game, Pro Football Focus grades each individual player and the impact they have on the game. In this piece, we'll highlight the highest-graded Buffs from their eighth game in 2021, against Oregon. The top 10 will only include offensive and defensive players that played at least 30 percent of the snaps on their side of the ball.
Class of 2022 defensive end Q'yaeir Price has decommitted from Syracuse football, he announced on Monday afternoon. The senior at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, N.J., was the Orange's top-rated pledged this cycle. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Price is slotted at three stars, the No. 100 defensive lineman in the...
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill cornerback Travis Hunter has been selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, it was announced on Monday. With Hunter's selection, he will become the first industry-generated 247Sports Composite No. 1 player to play in the Polynesian Bowl. "It means a lot to be selected in...
For the second straight season, Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi has been named a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award which goes to the top linebacker in all of FBS college football. Fatukasi is in elite company with only the top 16 linebackers making it to the semi-final stage. Fatukasi, a senior...
On Monday, Iowa released its weekly depth chart for the Hawkeyes' upcoming matchup against Northwestern. One of the names not listed on the depth chart was Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, who has served as the backup tailback for the Hawkeyes this year. According to Iowa athletics, Kelly-Martin is 'doubtful' with an undisclosed injury for Iowa's contest against the Wildcats this weekend.
Every Monday from 8am-9am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources confirmed to Geaux247 on Monday after multiple reports surfaced. The former four-star prospect has missed the entire 2021 season so far with an arm injury suffered right before fall camp began when he was expected to compete with Max Johnson for the starting quarterback job.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller reviewed the 30-20 loss for the Seminoles at Clemson and looked ahead to this weekend's games against NC State during their time at the podium on Monday afternoon. Video and quotes from both follow:. OC Kenny Dillingham.
