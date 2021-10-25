Purdue football: Jeff Brohm names Aidan O'Connell starting QB against Nebraska

Ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Nebraska, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talked about Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. “Well, Adrian Martinez has been there a long time it seems like, and he's big, he's strong, he's athletic,” Brohm said. “He has the ability to throw the ball when they need to, but he can run around and make plays. All the different things they do with the zone read and the power read and getting him on the edge and really his scrambling ability when plays break down is probably even where he's most dangerous, and that's where you've got to have guys there with their eyes on him waiting for him and able to tackle him because he'll hurt you running the football. At least half of those are on pass plays that aren't open and he goes and makes a play. It'll be tough for us. We didn't do a good job against him last year, so we'll have to have a better plan.”

