CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Purdue football: Jeff Brohm names Aidan O'Connell starting QB against Nebraska

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue coach Jeff Brohm said at his weekly press conference on Monday that the Boilermakers will start senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell on Saturday at Nebraska. The Boilermakers have played O'Connell and junior Jack Plummer significant snaps this season; O'Connell struggled in Purdue's 30-13 loss to Wisconsin over the weekend, throwing one...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Brohm plans to stay with shuffle at QB

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm laughed when asked to explain his quarterback rotation. “I'm not going to lie, my brain's tired right now,” Brohm said, smiling. “I wish I had a calculated method of getting that done. It was somewhat situational. ... Then, maybe just when I felt like we needed a change-up.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
1075thefan.com

Coach to Coach: Jeff Brohm reflects on Purdue’s upset of #2 Iowa

For the second time in four seasons Purdue football knocked off a Top 2 team in the country, this time via its 24-7 upset of the 2nd ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The fact that the win came on the road makes Iowa the highest ranked opponent defeated by a visiting Boilermakers team in nearly 50 years.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue's Jeff Brohm receives national honor following upset of Iowa

Purdue is coming off a huge upset win over previously ranked No. 2 Iowa on the road last Saturday, winning 24-7 in Kinnick Stadium. The win vaulted the Boilermakers into the AP Top-25 right at No. 25 in the Week 8 edition of the poll. Head coach Jeff Brohm received...
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm receives Dodd Trophy weekly honor after upsetting Iowa

Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm has received a distinct honor after his team’s showing against the Hawkeyes on Saturday. He got this week’s Dodd Trophy, which goes to the coach of the week during the season. Brohm’s Boilermakers were more than ready for that matchup. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell had perhaps...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cornhuskers#Huskers
Creston News Advertiser

Aidan O’Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

IOWA CITY (AP) — The pressure, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said, was all on No. 2 Iowa. The Hawkeyes started the season with six consecutive wins and the program had ascended to its highest ranking since 1985. “For us,” Brohm said, “let’s go out there and swing, and keep swinging,...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm previews clash with Nebraska, QB Adrian Martinez

Ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Nebraska, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm talked about Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. “Well, Adrian Martinez has been there a long time it seems like, and he's big, he's strong, he's athletic,” Brohm said. “He has the ability to throw the ball when they need to, but he can run around and make plays. All the different things they do with the zone read and the power read and getting him on the edge and really his scrambling ability when plays break down is probably even where he's most dangerous, and that's where you've got to have guys there with their eyes on him waiting for him and able to tackle him because he'll hurt you running the football. At least half of those are on pass plays that aren't open and he goes and makes a play. It'll be tough for us. We didn't do a good job against him last year, so we'll have to have a better plan.”
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football Power 5 head coach fired, per report

Big news out of the Pac-12: Nick Rolovich is reportedly out as Washington State head coach. John Canzano of The Oregonian reports, per a WSU source, Rolovich and other WSU assistants have been terminated for cause. Rolovich’s status has been uncertain much of the 2021 season, as Washington state requires...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

29K+
Followers
256K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy