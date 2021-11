The girls swimming season will be coming to a close shortly and there were regional meets over the weekend. Worland played host to the 3A East regional and Tara Joyce of Cody won the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle with times of 52.02 and 1.52.82. Those times were state record-setting marks and Joyce already had the state record in the 200 free and also owns the state mark in the 500 freestyle. She will be one to watch at the State Championships.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 DAYS AGO