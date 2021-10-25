CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Northport salon, boutique celebrates grand opening Sunday

By WVUA 23
wvua23.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply Stunning hair salon and Styled by JS Boutique celebrated their joint grand opening Sunday, offering hair styling and clothes so you can dress to impress. Owner Amelia McElroy-Washington said she wanted to bring a...

wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck Chamber celebrates grand opening of One Stop Beauty Supply

One Stop Beauty Supply marked its official grand opening on October 21, 2021. A great turn out of people joined in the fun, leaving owners Simone and Anthony Dickerson overwhelmed with gratitude. The event was highlighted by delicious cuisine and fantastic goodie bags distributed to all attendees. The store officially...
CURRITUCK, NC
nbc25news.com

Saginaw community celebrates Tia's Soul official grand opening

SAGINAW, Mich. - Mid-Michigan NOW first introduced you to Tia's Soul back in February. It is a new soul food restaurant opening at 3319 E Holland Rd. Tia's Soul is set to open its doors on October 27th at at 10 a.m. Originally, Letia and Barnes Reynolds planned to open...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northport#Hair Salon#Hair Styling#Js Boutique
YourErie

New clothing store on West 26th Street celebrates grand opening

A new clothing store called Aquillbella Boutique celebrates its grand opening at West 26th Street. Five years ago, the owner began her business by selling leggings out of her home. Now the owner has more items to sell. Jennifer Aquillano said that to keep safe she did not have any customers enter her home due […]
ECONOMY
manisteenews.com

Bliss Bridal Boutique opens in Downtown Midland

A local couple with five daughters has opened a bridal store in Downtown Midland. Tamara and John Schmidt introduced Midland’s newest bridal specialty shop, Bliss Bridal Boutique, to the public during their grand opening, Oct. 7-9. The Schmidts, of Midland, have two other established businesses and felt the timing was...
MIDLAND, MI
WTAJ

Johnstown spiritual wellness store celebrates grand opening

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A business in Johnstown celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Momma Earth Movement at 1240 Scalp Ave. Suite 4, officially opened its store to residents featuring many spiritual wellness products. The store sells fossils, rocks, minerals, homegrown herbal goods, mala necklaces as well as […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Community Impact Houston

Bel Furniture celebrates grand opening in Humble

Bel Furniture celebrated its grand opening in Humble on Sept. 18. Located at 20450 Hwy. 59, the store offers an array of products to help customers furnish their living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices and outdoor areas. Products can be purchased as complete sets or as individual pieces of furniture. The Texas-based company has 15 storefronts and three distribution centers throughout the state. 281-446-6622. www.belfurniture.com.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Keene Sentinel

Fitzwilliam auto-restoration shop to celebrate grand opening

FITZWILLIAM — Look for a bit of flair in Fitzwilliam on Saturday, when a new specialty car-restoration business is scheduled to celebrate its grand opening. British Body and Coachworks at 11 Route 119 West offers full restoration services with a focus on British cars, as well as sales and mechanical services, owner Mark LeBlanc of Rindge said.
FITZWILLIAM, NH
spectrumlocalnews.com

New bridal boutique opens in the village of Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The pandemic put a lot of weddings on hold in 2020. But now, the bridal industry is seeing a boom in business. The Wedding Report says there will be an estimated 2.5 million weddings this year. That uptick in business prompted a Genesee County bridal boutique to open a second location closer to Rochester.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
andersonuniversity.edu

Hotel2Suites in Anderson Celebrates Grand Opening with Gift to University

Paragon Hotel Company has provided a $25,000 gift to Anderson University in support of the College of Health Professions' work with AnMed Health. Anderson University is celebrating the generosity of Paragon Hotel Company for the its generous gift of $25,000 to benefit the College of Health Professions. Senior Vice President...
ANDERSON, SC
txktoday.com

Costume Contest to Kick Off Membership Drive and Celebrate Grand Opening

Join the Texarkana Museums System at the 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front Street in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA for the Decades of Dress costume party on Saturday, October 30 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $50 per person. Each ticket includes a membership to the Texarkana Museums System! Have fun at the party on October 30 and enjoy the membership for a year! Tickets on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For more information, please call 903-793-4831.
TEXARKANA, TX
Nashville Parent

Par Golf in Brentwood to Host Grand Opening Celebration

A grand opening will be held on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 where you can book the simulator for free. Par Golf, an indoor golf course in Brentwood providing avid golfers with state-of-the-art training. is hosting an official grand opening event Oct 22-23. Par Golf offers Golfzon, a...
BRENTWOOD, TN
nbc15.com

Local neighborhood association celebrates grand opening of new park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday members of the Junction Ridge Neighborhood Association celebrated the grand opening of a new, community park. They’re calling it the neighborhood Oasis. Volunteers say the idea grew from community brainstorming during the pandemic. Residents wanted to make the neighborhood a better place to live...
MADISON, WI
Norfolk Daily News

Jewel of a school celebrates grand opening

While community members and students gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at Summerland School, it seemed only fitting that background music for the event was supplied by a combine spilling golden kernels of corn into a semi-trailer. The completion of the school is the culmination of a decades-long attempt to...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
wnns.com

‘Out On Adams’ To Hold Grand Opening Celebration This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Phoenix Center has opened a new resource center and retail space. The Grand Opening is scheduled for October 23, from 9AM-2PM. The new space, Out on Adams, is located at 413 East Adams Street, between Café Moxo and The Elf Shelf Music and Records. Some of the resources available will be information regarding LGBTQ issues such as local medical providers, how to support LGBTQ individuals, and services that Phoenix Center provides. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide support. Out on Adams also sells Pride-themed merchandise such as t-shirts, jewelry, flags, and books. All sales benefit the Phoenix Center.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Grand opening Sunday for Good Sister

Another of the new businesses in the brick building on the southeast corner of California/Juneau is about to celebrate its grand opening. Ennjoili Fleck, proprietor of Good Sister, told the Morgan Community Association about her business this week. She said that Good Sister features beauty and self-care products that “put our planet and put people first.” BIPOC-owned/-made brands are highlighted, as are products that focus on sustainability, witht organic and other natural ingredients. “Sixty percent of what you put into your body does absorb into your skin … no nasty chemicals here,” promised Fleck. They’ll carry items for all genders, all ages. Towels, soaps, textiles, plants too.
SMALL BUSINESS
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

YogaSix Celebrating Grand Opening in Kingstowne

Alexandria residents have a new spot to perfect their tree pose or relax in a peaceful savasana. A franchise location of the national yoga brand YogaSix held its soft opening on Sept. 23 at 5920 Kingstowne Town Center and is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Grand opening weekend festivities...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Post Register

Bric N Brac Boutique celebrates first anniversary

BLACKFOOT — Vendors at Bric N Brac Boutique recently celebrated their first anniversary at the location at 733 S. Broadway. Dan Johnson, one of 20 vendors in the store, said the business originally started with eight vendors. Bric N Brac carries a wide variety of items, anything from antiques, home...
BLACKFOOT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy