Northport salon, boutique celebrates grand opening Sunday

Another of the new businesses in the brick building on the southeast corner of California/Juneau is about to celebrate its grand opening. Ennjoili Fleck, proprietor of Good Sister, told the Morgan Community Association about her business this week. She said that Good Sister features beauty and self-care products that “put our planet and put people first.” BIPOC-owned/-made brands are highlighted, as are products that focus on sustainability, witht organic and other natural ingredients. “Sixty percent of what you put into your body does absorb into your skin … no nasty chemicals here,” promised Fleck. They’ll carry items for all genders, all ages. Towels, soaps, textiles, plants too.
