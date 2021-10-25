CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Siemens Gamesa plans US’s first offshore wind blade factory

windpowermonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy plans to build the US’s first offshore wind blade factory. It has signed a long-term lease agreement with the Virginia Port Authority for the 323,748m2 site at Portsmouth Marine Terminal in the east coast...

www.windpowermonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Equinor plans 1 gigawatt floating offshore wind project in Scotland

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian energy major Equinor has designed a new floating wind turbine foundation it hopes to deploy at a Scottish wind farm project with a total capacity of one gigawatt (GW), it said on Monday. Equinor would use the new design if successful in the ScotWind licencing round,...
WORLD
windpowermonthly.com

UK government earmarks £160 million for floating offshore wind

The UK government has earmarked up to £160 million (€189 million) in new funding to kickstart the rollout of large-scale floating offshore wind ports and factories across the country. Prime minister Boris Johnson said the funding will support the UK’s Ten Point Plan to deliver 1GW of floating offshore wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tufts.edu

Offshore Wind Plan Boosts Clean Energy

The offshore wind farms that will be developed under a new Biden administration plan are essential for curbing climate change, according to a Tufts expert. The federal investment in renewable energy also might accelerate efforts to create an improved power grid across the nation, he says, following a funding announcement last week that the U.S. Department of Energy will invest $13.5 million to provide environmental and wildlife data to support offshore wind development. The move helps advance a joint interagency goal to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030—enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Dominion Energy#European
windpowermonthly.com

Onshore and offshore US wind pipeline surpasses 39GW – ACP

Latest figures reveal onshore and offshore wind together account for more than 39GW of the capacity in the US’s 109GW clean power pipeline. According to the American Clean Power Association, onshore wind represents a 23% share of the capacity, while offshore represents 13%. Solar takes the lion’s share, at 54%, with battery storage at 9%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

BlueFloat Energy and Sener plan floating wind farm to connect to grid at thermal plant site

Floating specialist BlueFloat Energy and aerospace engineering company Sener are planning a new 300MW floating offshore wind farm off southern Spain. The 300MW Mar de Ágata Mar de Ágata (300MW) Offshoreoff Levante Almeriense, Andalusia, Spain, Europe Click to see full details would be built in the Mediterranean Sea, around 10km off Níjar and Carboneras, Almería. It would connect to the grid via the existing infrastructure at a soon to be closed thermal power plant.
INDUSTRY
Culpeper Star Exponent

Spanish company to invest $200 million in first U.S. offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Portsmouth

A Spanish company that makes turbine blades for offshore wind farms plans to operate a $200 million facility at Portsmouth Marine Terminal to build the turbine blades—the first facility of its kind in the country. Officials including Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Siemens Gamesa Renewable...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Associated Press

Green Energy for New York: Siemens Energy Will Connect State’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm to the Grid

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021-- Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the United States. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind project, to the mainland. It’s the first offshore wind project in the U.S. to use HVDC technology. The approximately 924 megawatts wind farm is developed by a joint venture between Danish clean energy company Ørsted and US-based energy provider Eversource. Located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Long Island, Sunrise Wind will supply green energy to nearly 600,000 homes in New York State and support the state’s goal to meet its 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 goal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WAVY News 10

Turbine blade facility for Dominion offshore wind project will bring 300-plus jobs to region

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3vLptBZ. Turbine blade facility for Dominion offshore wind project will bring 300-plus jobs to region. Police: Wanted man jumped off West Norfolk Bridge after pursuit, 2 others apprehended. Chesapeake student charged with malicious wounding after assault of teacher's assistant. Person jumps off...
NORFOLK, VA
Suffolk News-Herald

First wind turbine blade facility coming to Hampton Roads

As Dominion Energy’s more than $8 billion effort to build 180 wind turbines anywhere from 27 to 42 miles off the Virginia Beach coast ramp up, the Port of Virginia’s 287-acre Portsmouth Marine Terminal will be a potential catalyst for economic growth and could generate its own renewable energy of manufacturing and economic activity.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
windpowermonthly.com

GE Renewable Energy continues to make losses in Q3 2021

GE Renewable Energy continued to make heavy losses in the third quarter of 2021, though its losses over the first nine months of the year are below those in the same period in 2020. The turbine manufacturer reported a loss of $151 million in Q3 for the renewable energy business,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Special announcement on offshore wind planned Monday in Virginia

U.S. Dept. of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Dominion Energy CEO Robert Blue, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will participate in a "special announcement on offshore wind" Monday in Portsmouth, Va., according to a press release. Renewable Energy World's John Engel will be in attendance for the press event at the...
VIRGINIA STATE
power-technology.com

Ørsted secures planning approval for German offshore wind farm

Danish energy company Ørsted has obtained planning approval from the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) for its Borkum Riffgrund III offshore wind farm complex. The 900MW wind project will be built in Germany’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Sea. Ørsted will develop the facility alongside the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The new offshore wind seascape

Global offshore wind heavyweight Ørsted already sees a regulatory sea-change under President Biden, but also says Congress has an important role to play. Why it matters: A number of companies are planning to build what will be the first large-scale U.S. offshore projects. Ørsted, the global market leader, has a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalconstructionreview.com

Aecom to build America’s first purpose-built offshore wind port in New Jersey

Aecom Tishman, part of Aecom, has been picked to manage the construction of the New Jersey Wind Port, set to be the first purpose-built offshore wind marshalling and manufacturing facility in the US. Located in Lower Alloways Creek Township, Salem County next to the Hope Creek Nuclear Generation Station, the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy