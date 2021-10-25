Siemens Gamesa plans US’s first offshore wind blade factory

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021-- Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the United States. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind project, to the mainland. It’s the first offshore wind project in the U.S. to use HVDC technology. The approximately 924 megawatts wind farm is developed by a joint venture between Danish clean energy company Ørsted and US-based energy provider Eversource. Located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Long Island, Sunrise Wind will supply green energy to nearly 600,000 homes in New York State and support the state’s goal to meet its 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 goal.

