WRID expecting Canal 1000 completion soon

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 85 percent of the work completed on Canal 1000 the White River Irrigation District (WRID) is still looking at a Thanksgiving completion. The contractors have moved more than 500,000 cubic yards of earth fill. “(We are) still shooting for Thanksgiving completion. The rains we’ve had, and slow drying...

