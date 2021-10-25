WRID expecting Canal 1000 completion soon

PUBLIC NOTICE Wiregrass Construction Co, Inc hereby gives notice of completion of contract with The Alabama Department of Transportation, for construction of Project No: IM-HSIP-I065 (472) & HSIP-I065 (476) Autauga & Elmore County, 26.819 mi. of constructing Planing, Resurface, Safety Side Slope Improvements & Traffic Stripe on I-65 from south of the CR-61 overpass to the Chilton County line to include Cable Guiderail installation on I-65 from north of the Cobbs Ford Road interchange to the Chilton County Line. In the County of Autauga & Elmore, State of Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on October 27, 2021 and ending November 17, 2021. All claims should be filed at: Wiregrass Construction Co, 1342 Carmichael Way, Montgomery, Alabama 36106 during this period. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10 and 17, 2021 COMPLETION.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO