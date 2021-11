Lewis Hamilton had preparations for the US Grand Prix disrupted after he was locked in his Mercedes room.The British driver, who is currently six points behind title leader Max Verstappen, was late to his mandatory media session due to the incident.When the 36-year-old arrived, he explained: “Sorry I am late. I got locked in my room and I couldn’t get out. No joke”. Mercedes said the incident happened due to a faulty lock but they’ll be hoping there are no hiccups in the race on Sunday.A controversial pit stop at the Turkish Grand Prix saw Hamilton slip to fifth...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO