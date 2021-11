Sometimes you go into a game and escape with a victory. That is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys did in a 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots. After failing at crucial times to stop the Patriots in regulation, the Dallas defense got the ball back for their offense and Dak Prescott would seal the victory with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Cee Dee Lamb in overtime. It was fitting that they would be the heroes at the end, as they were the stars that gave the Cowboys the chance to pull this one out.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO