(BPRW) Symetra Celebrates Climate Pledge Arena Launch with ‘Symetra Club’ Art Installation | Press releases
(BPRW) Symetra Celebrates Climate Pledge Arena Launch with ‘Symetra Club’ Art Installation. (Black PR Wire) BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Symetra celebrated the opening of the groundbreaking Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center on Oct. 22 with the installation of a commissioned artwork portraying the Bellevue, Washington-based life insurer’s vision to “create a...blackchronicle.com
Comments / 0