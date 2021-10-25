CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BPRW) Symetra Celebrates Climate Pledge Arena Launch with ‘Symetra Club’ Art Installation | Press releases

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

(BPRW) Symetra Celebrates Climate Pledge Arena Launch with ‘Symetra Club’ Art Installation. (Black PR Wire) BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Symetra celebrated the opening of the groundbreaking Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center on Oct. 22 with the installation of a commissioned artwork portraying the Bellevue, Washington-based life insurer’s vision to “create a...

nbc24.com

Climate Pledge Arena is 'show-ready' ahead of grand opening Friday

SEATTLE (KOMO) — It's been a long wait. But in just two days, Climate Pledge Arena will hold its official grand opening at Seattle Center. The moment you walk into Climate Pledge Arena, you'll notice it is nothing like the former arena. There's an LED video wall inside the new...
SPORTS
MyNorthwest

Climate Pledge Arena set for grand opening, Seattle Kraken debut

Climate Pledge Arena will open its doors for the first time under its new name on Tuesday, with the Foo Fighters taking the stage for its inaugural concert. Renovations on the venue kicked off in 2019, which included a full rebuild of a 360-foot-long glass atrium, dedicated locker rooms for the Seattle Kraken, a potential NBA team, and the Seattle Storm. It also boasts 50,000 square feet of storage, a 750,000 square-foot interior, and an underground tunnel leading to a loading dock.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: The state of the arts at Climate Pledge Arena

When Seattle World’s Fair visitors entered the brand new Washington State Coliseum in 1962, they were treated to a “World of Tomorrow” exhibit promising a tour of the future in Century 21. Here in 2021, the building is making another debut — as Climate Pledge Arena — and promising a new future, one filled with Storm and Kraken sports action, state-of-the-art rock concerts... and trees.
SEATTLE, WA
State
Washington State
dispatchnews.com

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena celebrates big kick-off week

Residents, arena stakeholders and local and state officials, including Gov. Jay Inslee celebrated the grand opening of Climate Pledge Arena Friday through Sunday. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday in which officials and stakeholders lauded the efforts behind the opening of the new arena at the Seattle Center in Uptown.
SEATTLE, WA
Augusta Free Press

What is the ‘climate pledge’ that Seattle’s hockey arena is named after?

– E. Howard, Washington, DC. When Seattle’s new sports and concert arena opened its doors to the public in October, many were left scratching heads as to what the heck the building’s name was about. It turns out that hometown e-commerce juggernaut Amazon bought the naming rights and decided to use the opportunity to raise awareness for the Climate Pledge. The Climate Pledge calls on companies to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade earlier than called for under the terms of the Paris climate accord. Amazon co-founded the Climate Pledge with organizer Global Optimism in 2019, and immediately became the first signatory. Cut to the present and 200 other companies—including Procter & Gamble, Hewlett Packard, Visa and PepsiCo—have since signed on.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena Announces Details of Grand Opening Week

✔️ Harvest Market presented by The Climate Pledge, curated by Seattle Farmers Market Association. ✔️ Community stage presented by KEXP with performances by local bands:. – Terror/Cactus. – chong the nomad. – Shaina Shepherd Music. – Hollis Wong-Wear. & that’s just opening week 🥵 More on the historic lineup →...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Climate Pledge Arena welcomes first visitors

SEATTLE — After years of anticipation, the Climate Pledge Arena is open. Seattle’s newest sports and entertainment venue welcomed guests for the first time, as the Foo Fighters broke the space in. While the official opening takes place Friday with a performance by Coldplay, many people were excited to see...
SEATTLE, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Column: Climate Pledge Arena's debut is finally here

After years of political tension and city-wide debates, after exploding budgets and construction delays, after a pandemic that did whatever it could to halt the opening — Climate Pledge Arena is ready. No doubt that the birth of the NHL’s Kraken has energized and galvanized a sports-obsessed city that finally...
POLITICS
HeraldNet

Climate Pledge Arena ready for hockey debut

The floor and seating areas of Climate Pledge Arena are shown Wednesday during a media tour ahead of the Seattle Kraken’s home opener Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) It was originally earmarked as a $600,000 project. When the doors open for the first Kraken...
NHL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
CleanTechnica

Climate Pledge Arena Brings CleanTech To Life (Video)

This weekend, after 3 years of construction and $1.2 billion of private investment, Climate Pledge Arena opens its doors to the public. The Arena will be home to the Seattle Kraken (the NHL’s newest franchise), the 4-time WNBA champions Seattle Storm, and lots of popular live entertainment and music. But...
ADVOCACY
KOMO News

Climate Pledge Arena opens doors for first time to host concert

SEATTLE — A project nearly three years in the making at a cost of more than $1 billion, Climate Pledge Arena will open its doors Tuesday night for the first time as The Foo Fighters and Death Cab For Cutie take the stage as part of a benefit concert. The...
SEATTLE, WA
connectcre.com

Climate Pledge Arena Opens Doors with Net Zero Goal

Populous designed the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which opened its doors to the public on Oct. 22. The venue is poised to become the world’s first International Living Future Institute-certified net zero carbon arena. The firm was engaged as architect of record by Oak View Group and the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Behind the scenes of construction at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena is billed as the first facility of its kind in the world, attracting professional sports and world-class entertainers to the heart of Seattle. But building it was no easy task. Crews managed their way through rainy Seattle weather, day and night shifts, and unprecedented COVID...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

Foo Fighters, Death Cab christen Climate Pledge Arena with unforgettable style

Maybe it was the brief moment drummer Taylor Hawkins coaxed him into playing a snippet of his famous “Smells Like Teen Spirit” drum intro. (“C’mon man, we’re in Seattle.”) Or earlier when “the old school [expletive]” in the crowd got Tuesday-night active to fizzy ’90s rager “Breakout.” But two-thirds of the way through the Foo Fighters’ opening night wallop at Climate Pledge Arena, Dave Grohl took a short break from playing the rock ‘n’ roll party maestro for a rare sentimental trip down memory lane.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Workers put finishing touches on Climate Pledge Arena

It’s all down to the finishing touches. On Wednesday, workers rushed around Climate Pledge Arena painting and assembling. Even Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said he was cleaning up after a soft opening Tuesday and in advance of the opening Coldplay concert Friday night. “In my 40-year career of...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

Review: Coldplay spectacular pulls Climate Pledge Arena into the center of its universe

The lights cut, but a packed Climate Pledge Arena is aglow in a galactic blue, emanating from light-up bracelets strapped to fans’ wrists. Planetary spheres that would later shine with cosmic neon hang in the shadows above a jacked crowd as Coldplay blasts off with ’80s-reviving synth party “Higher Power,” a revved-up highlight that opens the pop-rock giants’ new “Music of the Spheres” LP and Friday’s highly anticipated Seattle concert.
SEATTLE, WA

