U.S. Winter Weather Outlook

myklgr.com
 7 days ago

As La Niña climate conditions are back for a second-straight winter, above-average temperatures will show up in the South and most of the eastern U.S. That’s from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, which issued the 2021 Winter Weather Outlook that...

www.myklgr.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule Underway

(Missourinet) Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begun to help keep customers from having their utilities shut off this winter. Alisa Nelson reports. The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule is designed to protect customers, under certain conditions, from having their heat-related utilities disconnected in the winter months. Qualifying customers...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: November Temperature Drop; Freeze Warning In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– November starts off with a significant drop in temperatures. This colder feel will last for most of the week. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for counties west of Cook, DuPage, and Will. After a cold Monday morning, highs only reach the middle to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s with lows near freezing. By Friday, temperatures reach the 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Chilly Start To November, Election Day Looks Even Colder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures start pretty chilly Monday, and won’t get much warmer. According to the WCCO Weather Team, high temperatures aren’t expected to get above the mid-40s. Expect that to be accompanied by clouds and breezy conditions. To the northeast, some sprinkles and snow showers could happen in the early afternoon. COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON? Monday night, temperatures will drop to the upper-20s, which would be the coldest night we have had so far this season. Election Day on Tuesday looks to be even colder, with high temps in the low-40s. Chilly temps and dry weather continue through the week, with a warmup possible for the weekend. Watch the latest forecast above.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

November weather outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Colder weather like today is expected in November, but it doesn’t mean winter is starting early. In fact, we see lots of support of milder days ahead. Remember last November? Temperatures were very mild across the region, with parts of South Dakota finishing among the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cheddar News

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of emergency supply kits in any car.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWLP

myklgr.com

Ap Prices Mixed in October Report

The average price received by farmers for corn during September 2021 in Minnesota was $5.58 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was 55 cents below the August price but $2.63 above September 2020. The September 2021 average price received by...
