Hands on: Google really wants us to know that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are a turning point for the company. In an interview ahead of the announcement, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh said “this is truly the starting line for Pixel, in that, we’ve brought together all the elements that we think we need to be a real player in this space.” We can’t tell yet whether Google will finally be a “real player” in the smartphone world with its Pixel phones, but the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro do look like its best effort yet.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO