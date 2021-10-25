CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ethanol Output Back to Pre-COVID Levels

 7 days ago

Bloomberg says U.S. ethanol production reached its highest level since COVID-19 lockdowns brought the industry to a basic standstill. The ethanol industry reached production it hadn’t seen since June 2019. Gasoline demand on a four-week rolling average hit the...

ULI Says US CRE Should Return To Pre-COVID Levels by 2023

The US real estate market is predicted to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, with equity REIT investors poised to win big. Total annual returns for equity REITs are predicted to 27.8% in 2021, according to ULI, topping 2019’s previous high of 26%.
Higher Ethanol Production Could Use More Exports

After a COVID-19 slowdown in fuel demand, global energy prices have hit seven-year highs, and gasoline consumption is improving. Reuters says that means surging profit margins for ethanol producers and output levels at near-record highs. However, higher production without a corresponding increase in demand could mean growing stockpiles of the...
Rabobank: Challenging Outlook Ahead for Pork Producers

Hog prices around the world have dropped as a recovery in production has outpaced rebounding demand. A Rabobank report says herd growth will slow in 2022 due to dropping prices, labor shortages, and cost inflation that will put pressure on production margins. These costs will likely get passed on to...
Build Back Better Framework Contains $1 Billion for Biofuels

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor thanks President Biden and leaders in Congress for including $1 billion in biofuels infrastructure investments in the proposed Build Back Better budget reconciliation framework. Skor says President Biden’s proposal to invest $1 billion in biofuels infrastructure is a welcome acknowledgment from this administration that access...
House Ag Committee Hearing on Supply Chain Disruptions

The hearing, titled “The Immediate Challenges to our Nation’s Food Supply Chain,” will address the wide-ranging supply disruptions in the U.S. food and agricultural sectors. The American Soybean Association led the effort for members of the Ag CEO Council to highlight agricultural supply chain issues to the administration. The council...
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
Leon County Jobs Grow in September, Still Lag Pre-COVID Levels

The latest jobs report shows that there were 152,390 people working in Leon County in September, which is 3,490 more than last month’s revised employment number. The September unemployment rate came in at 4.0%, down from the 4.7% reported last month. One year ago the September, 2020 unemployment rate was 5.6%. In September, 2019 the unemployment rate was 2.9%.
AFP

Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
mining.com

US coal miners are ‘sold out’ for 2022

Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Peabody Energy Corp., the top American supplier, has contracts for more than 90% of its...
thebalance.com

National Savings Rate Falls Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

That’s how little disposable income people kept in their savings in September—the lowest monthly savings rate since before the pandemic and a sign that things are starting to normalize, according to economists. The national savings rate—a monthly measure as high as 33.8% early in the pandemic—fell from 9.2% in August...
AG Week

Technical breakout, ethanol production behind corn rally: 'We could tickle that $6 level'

The corn market staged a technical breakout this week with ethanol production being a driving force behind the rally. Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management, talking with AgweekTV's Michelle Rook on this week's Agweek Market Wrap sponsored by Gateway Building Systems, said the margins for ethanol plant are extremely good right now, fueling the grind and the market rally.
