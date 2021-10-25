Google Pixel 6 Review: Big Smartphones Are Back!

With the new custom-built Tensor chip, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G smartphones boast AI and machine learning. These new Pixels come with refreshed designs and more power. Additionally, they pack a bunch of features in the camera bar. For example, the Pixel 6 has a dual rear camera system with a 50 MP wide lens and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. Moreover, the Pixel 6 Pro has a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP wide lens, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 58 MP telephoto lens. As for front cameras, the 6 has an 8 MP, and the 6 Pro has an 11.1 MP. Both have LDAF sensors. Choose from three beautiful hues for each model. The Pixel 6 comes in Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black. And the Pixel 6 Pro comes in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black.
