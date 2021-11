By the end of the decade, the contribution of the United States’ plastics industry to climate change will exceed that of coal-fired power, says a study.A report from Bennington College’s Beyond Plastics think tank says that the US plastics industry is currently responsible for at least 232 million tons of CO2e gas emissions per year – the equivalent to those of 116 average-sized coal-fired power plants.The Huffington Post reports that while roughly 65% of the country’s coal-fired plants closed over the past decade, the US plastics industry has grown at such a rate, it threatens to offset any benefits...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO