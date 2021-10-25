CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Square Civic Association Monthly Meeting: Total Wine on the agenda

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 7 days ago
The Andrew Square Civic Association will hold their monthly community meeting tonight. On the agenda will be the presentation by Total Wine and a counter presentation from the Save Boston Small Businesses Coalition.

