Andrew Square Civic Association Monthly Meeting: Total Wine on the agenda

The Andrew Square Civic Association will hold their monthly community meeting tonight. On the agenda will be the presentation by Total Wine and a counter presentation from the Save Boston Small Businesses Coalition.

This meeting will take place in person and on zoom. Meeting Registration – Zoom

