Zebra escapes enclosure; spotted on camera in DeSoto Parish

(CNN) — Two key conservative justices seemed open to arguments from abortion providers that they should be able to challenge a Texas abortion six-week ban in federal court as the Supreme Court grappled with the issue for nearly three hours on Monday. In a separate challenge, brought by the Department...
More than 2,000 New York City firefighters took medical leave this past week as the deadline for showing proof of full vaccination has passed and city workers who failed to comply with the mandate now face being placed on unpaid leave. New York City Fire Department (NYFD) Deputy Commissioner Frank...
British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
A man in Tokyo dressed as the Joker stabbed passengers aboard a train line, injuring 17 people on their way to Halloween parties in Shinjuku. The train made an emergency stop around 8 p.m. Sunday night after the 24-year-old man also set a small fire on the train. Police arrested the suspect on the spot and suspended service while they conducted an investigation.
After missing his second game of the season on Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he will "step away from football at this time" to focus on his mental health. Ridley, 26, shared a statement on Twitter, writing, "These past few weeks have been very challenging and as...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids’ arms by midweek. “We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said coronavirus...
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
