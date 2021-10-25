Latest WhistlePig Boss Hog Finished In Former Philippine Rum Barrels

Shoreham, Vt. – WhistlePig is pleased to reveal the eighth edition of The Boss Hog: LapuLapu’s Pacific. Like each edition of The Boss Hog before it, WhistlePig explores uncharted territory in the world of Rye to create a whiskey that is powerfully complex, distinctly unique from anything they’ve done before, and – keeping true to The Boss Hog’s promises as introduced by WhistlePig’s founder – stupendous. LapuLapu’s Pacific is not only the eighth edition of WhistlePig’s most sought after annual limited edition, but also the sequel to The Boss Hog VII: Magellan’s Atlantic, released last year and awarded Best Rye Whiskey at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Continuing the epic circumnavigation voyage across the Pacific, The Boss Hog VIII features Straight Rye Whiskey aged for nearly 18 years in new American Oak, followed by a double finish in high toast barrels that previously held small batch, single island, aged Philippine Rum.
