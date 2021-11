According to Zip Data Maps, this is the poorest zip code in Western New York. Based on 2018 data from the United States Internal Revenue Service, the poorest zip code in WNY is 14211. It is the area known as Schiller Park and MLK Park. The 'Adjusted Gross Income' is $26,820 and the 'Median Household Income' is $26,496. The AGI for the poorest zip is only 11 percent of the AGI of the wealthiest zip ($225,910), which shows the widening gap between the working poor and the wealthy. The really unfortunate part is that this zip code is also #1 on the list of where the most registered sex offenders live in WNY.

