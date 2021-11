RILEY STRUGGLES WITH HIS DISABILITY RATING AS HE PREPARES TO MEET UP WITH HIS MILITARY BUDDIES TO CELEBRATE VETERANS DAY, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11. “Veterans Day / Roz-e Sarbaz” – Riley struggles with his disability rating as he prepares to meet up with some military buddies for Veterans Day. Also, with Art’s help, Lizzie finally opens a box of her fiancé’s belongings, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Nov. 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

