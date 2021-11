To go along with the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer we told you about earlier today, we’ve got a new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer to check out as well. This new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer is a lot more substantial than the Legends: Arceus trailer it debuted alongside, clocking in at just over two-and-a-half minutes. In it, the antagonists of the Diamond and Pearl games – Team Galactic – are introduced, along with some of the gym leaders we’ll be facing off against.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO