Video Games

TXT drops a mysterious teaser poster for 'Frost'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 26 at midnight KST, TXT released a mysterious teaser poster for 'Frost.'. The teaser poster showed the five members...

www.allkpop.com

allkpop.com

TO1 continues to raise comeback anticipation with new MV teaser for 'No More X'

On October 31 KST, the 'World Klass' boy group unveiled the 'REAL 𝓧 version' music video teaser for their upcoming single "No More X," the title track off of their 2nd mini album 'RE:ALIZE.' In the clip, a preview of the single's dynamic sound can be heard as each member interacts with the camera, rocking cool street fashion and a 'roughed up' look.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nintendo Life

Watch: The Pokémon Company Drops Mysterious Legends: Arceus Video

In the two-minute clip below, someone appears to be recording footage of the Hisui region, the location in which the game is set and the name used for what we all know today as the Sinnoh region. The Pokémon Company says that the clip was found in the Canalave Library by a researcher, but what is happening?
VIDEO GAMES
allkpop.com

Sunmi drops teaser for 'Good Girl Gone Mad' 1st online concert

Sunmi has dropped the teaser for her 'Good Girl Gone Mad' online concert. The teaser features clips of Sunmi performing on stage as well as a peek into her concert concepts. Her first ever online concert 'Good Girl Gone Mad' is taking place on October 30 at 2PM KST. In...
WORLD
gamingbolt.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Teaser Shows Mysterious Footage of the Hisui Region

Pokemon games’ pre-release marketing doesn’t ever really break tradition, and tends to follow a very specific style and formula, but appropriately enough, The Pokemon Company is taking a different approach with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. A newly released teaser (which doesn’t show actual gameplay) shows via a found footage format a...
VIDEO GAMES
Soompi

Lee Young Ae Is Ready To Dive Into A Mysterious Case In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Inspector Koo”

JTBC’s new weekend drama “Inspector Koo” has released its main poster!. “Inspector Koo” is a hardboiled comic mystery drama starring Lee Young Ae as Koo Kyung Yi, a brilliant insurance investigator who used to be a police officer but became a recluse after the death of her husband. Although she is no longer a police officer, she solves cold cases for the thrill of it, and winds up facing off against a female college student who is secretly a serial killer.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, & more think about their futures in first 'School 2021' teaser poster

KBS2's upcoming new youth drama series 'School 2021' has revealed its first teaser poster, starring Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Hwang Bo Reum Byul, and more!. In the teaser poster, the lead cast members of 'School 2021' each pick up different tools as they begin thinking seriously about how to shape their own futures. Premiering next month, 'School 2021' deals with the stories of young 18-year old high school students as they struggle with their dreams, question their career paths, all the while dealing with friendship, romance, etc.
EDUCATION
allkpop.com

The Boyz unveil impressive black and white teaser posters for their upcoming third single 'MAVERICK'

The Boyz will be returning with 3rd single album titled, 'MAVERICK.'. On October 22 at midnight KST, the boy group a new set of individual teaser photos of all the members. The members showed off their captivating charms through the various teaser photos for their upcoming mini-album. This recent set of teaser photos were black and white movie poster design teasers with various captions.
MUSIC
allears.net

Hurry! Disney Just Dropped More Limited Edition EPCOT Posters Online!

If you’re an EPCOT enthusiast, then you have GOT to check out the limited edition posters that Disney has been releasing throughout this year!. These poster designs are currently on display at the EPCOT Experience inside the park, and they were originally released back in 2020, but made a comeback this year on shopDisney. Each quarter, Disney releases a set of matted prints based on each of EPCOT’s four neighborhoods, along with poster designs that are only available for a short time — and now there are some new ones online!
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops New Standalone Adventure 'Cowboy Bebop' Teaser

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming live-action series Cowboy Bebop. Titled “The Lost Session,” the short video features special edition footage from a separate adventure that will not be shown in the series. The visual sees bounty hunter Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and...
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

TO1 surprises fans with a group teaser poster for 2nd mini-album 'RE:ALIZE'

TO1 is gearing up for their comeback with their 2nd mini-album, 'RE:ALIZE'. Following the 'Real X' version of individual posters, the group dropped the group teaser poster on October 24 at midnight KST. In this group teaser, members exude an upgraded, calm and quiet charisma, as they prepare to return with a more mature image after their "Son of Beast" promotions earlier this year.
MUSIC
technave.com

Full look of Redmi Note 11 revealed in the latest teaser poster

Yesterday, Xiaomi announced that it would launch the new Redmi Note 11 on 28 October. Before that happens, the company shared a teaser poster today that has the full look of the upcoming device on it. After seeing that, we might agree with anyone saying that this is the best-looking Redmi note ever.
CELL PHONES
rue-morgue.com

Teaser and poster emerge for “JEEPERS CREEPERS REBORN”

With new filmmakers involved, the Creeper is coming back next year. Screen Media will be releasing the reboot of the fright franchise, which Timo Vourensola directed from a script by Sean-Michael Argo and Jake Seal. Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman and Jarreau Benjamin star; the synopsis: “Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival, where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with The Creeper and the town’s past. As the festival gets underway and the bloodsoaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned for the first time in 23 years and that she is at the center of it.”
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Mystic Story's upcoming girl group Billlie reveals 'FLOWERLD' debut teaser poster

Mystic Story's upcoming girl group Billlie have revealed their 'FLOWERLD' debut teaser poster. On October 26, the label dropped the below teaser poster featuring what looks to be lyrics for the new girl group's debut single 'FLOWERLD'. The members of Billlie, formerly known as Mystic Rookies - Suhyeon of the 'A-Teen' series, former 'Unpretty Rapstar 2' contestant Moon Sua, Kim Ha Ram, Kim Si Yoon, and Tsuki, and Haruna - are also listed.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

B.I drops another teaser poster in preparation of his half album 'COSMOS'

B.I will be returning with a new album soon. On October 27 at midnight KST, B.I released a new teaser poster for his upcoming half-album 'COSMOS.' The poster has the caption, "I feel alive when a fire rages." Previously, B.I revealed the tracklist for his upcoming half album. According to...
MUSIC

