TXT drops a mysterious teaser poster for 'Frost'

If you’re an EPCOT enthusiast, then you have GOT to check out the limited edition posters that Disney has been releasing throughout this year!. These poster designs are currently on display at the EPCOT Experience inside the park, and they were originally released back in 2020, but made a comeback this year on shopDisney. Each quarter, Disney releases a set of matted prints based on each of EPCOT’s four neighborhoods, along with poster designs that are only available for a short time — and now there are some new ones online!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO