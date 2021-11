Denise Beasley: I am willing to pay up to $9.21 per month extra for new water pipes and extra reservoirs.On Nov. 2, Oregon City residents will have an opportunity to vote to replace water pipes that are over 100 years old, plus construct two more reservoirs. This is very important to our city as evidenced by the February 2021 ice storm when our reservoir was depleted to just 2 feet of water in the tank until the electricity came back on. We can all realize what can happen with water pipes that are 100 plus years old. These projects cannot...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO