CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Bright Heart Catering

By MtnEarStaff
themtnear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBright Heart Catering, owned and operated by Trish Graves, offers a variety of homemade healthy foods customized for her clients’ needs. Graves believes food is an art and it is a passion of hers to make and serve tasty, delicious, healthy, beautiful food. She opened the...

www.themtnear.com

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Top 10 Chain Restaurants That Cater To Dietary Needs

Chain Restaurants That Offer Dietary Restricted Options. The following eateries, in my opinion, are some of the best gluten-free chain restaurants to eat gluten-free based on options and the willingness to accommodate both food allergies and dietary preferences. Noodles and Company. One would think Noodles and Company would not be...
RESTAURANTS
vicksburgnews.com

Food for the soul: Eliz Restaurant & Catering opens on 61S

The flavors of the River City are deeply woven into our culture and sense of community. Food has become so central to our traditions, celebrations and social events that, inevitably, these local flavors become entwined with the memories and ideals that we hold closest to our hearts. When tasting becomes...
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

You Should Be Adding Sugar—Yes, Sugar!—to Your Meat

You know all about seasoning your protein with salt before cooking it. You’ve got kosher salt on deck, you know to pat everything dry before you get to sprinkling, and you aren’t shy with your three-fingered pinches. You’re well aware that a good dusting now means you’ll have to season less later, as the salt will penetrate the meat and let its natural flavor shine.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Food Allergies#Vegan#Cooking#Food Drink#Bright Heart Catering
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Brightly Flavored Lemonade Cocktails

The Mad Lemon lemonade cocktails are being launched by the founders of Cowgirl Lemonade to provide consumers with a sweet, flavorful and refreshing drink to enjoy. The cocktails feature a sparkling profile that is incorporated with premium liquor, cane sugar for sweetness and additional flavors, depending on the variety. The drinks are being launched in two flavor options including Mad Classic and Raspberry Key Lime.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
actionnewsnow.com

Local catering company hosts fettuccini fundraiser

CHICO, Calif.- Bacio Catering is hosting a pesto fettuccini dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event was created to help the Soroptimist International of Chico. Between 11:00 a.m and 2 p.m. at Bacio Catering on 1903 Park Ave. in Chico, you can pick up a fall bistro bag. Each...
CHICO, CA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking class caters to the young

Kids in this cooking class are learning way more than how to make macaroni and cheese. Today’s lesson is seaweed soup, California rolls and a version of kimchee called Cole Slaw With A Kick. That seems like a lot for a group of 5- to 10-year-olds, but these budding chefs...
wfxb.com

Some Retailers are Catering to the ‘Dad Bod’

According to a new report, more and more men’s t-shirts are tighter up top to accentuate your chest and show off the guns but, looser around the waist to make room for a gut. So, kind of like the opposite of a “slim fit.” Brands like True Classic tees are specifically going after the dad bod demographic. They’re marketing their shirts to guys who feel like they’re between sizes…where XL is too baggy up top, but a large is too tight around the waist.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
stepoutbuffalo.com

20% Off Catering at Avenue 29 Foods

All Featured Catering Packages and customized packages receive 20% off rest of year. Offer valid through 2021, call 716.574.1188 or email hello@avenue29foods.com to redeem and place order!. Our Food. Have you ever heard of a vegan burger beating out a bunch of meat heads at a Burger Fest? Well we...
RESTAURANTS
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Books and Bears

Members of Spencerport Rotary Club celebrated their Bears and Books program Tuesday. Club members are grateful to the community for the hundred of bears that were donated. The stuffed bears were given to the Ogden Police Chief, Chris Mears and Sheriff Todd Baxter to give to children in emergency situations.
SPENCERPORT, NY
bizneworleans.com

Brechtel Hospitality Launches Bonfire Events + Catering

NEW ORLEANS — Brechtel Hospitality — the owner and operator of Copper Vine, Fulton Alley and Vintage Rock Club— has announced the launch of its newest venture, Bonfire Events + Catering, a company specializing in customized events, chef-designed menus and sommelier-selected wines and beverages. Bonfire’s team of event specialists and culinary professionals want to help customers create backyard garden parties, elegant wine dinners, philanthropic events, weddings and more. The team includes chef Amy Mehrtens, sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and mixologist Alex Vines. Bonfire said it has partnered with purveyors and craftsmen from the greater New Orleans area and it will source its ingredients from local farms and fisheries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
arlnow.com

RSVP Catering brings Thanksgiving dinner to your door

RSVP Catering, one of the region’s premier catering services, is offering to simplify Thanksgiving dinner by delivering it to your door. A total Turkey Day dinner, including everything from the turkey to the sides, is easy with online ordering. You have lots of options, including whether to confess to your guests that you prepared this awesome meal yourself.
RESTAURANTS
socialwhirl.com

Two Sisters Catering for the Holidays

Let Two Sisters Catering Handle Your Holiday Cooking With Classic Catering Boxes Including a Thanksgiving Feast, Holiday Dinner and Feliz Navidad Buffet. The holidays can be stressful, and Two Sisters Catering understands that while family get-togethers may continue to look a bit different this year that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying classics your family looks forward to during the holidays! Two Sisters Catering is bringing back its holiday-favorite catering boxes so you can take cooking off of your plate. With that extra room, you can enjoy the holidays stress-free… and maybe even an extra slice of pie!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy