Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country’s south

There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan,or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket of the county, it was named this because of the punishing floods endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst drought in 70 years....

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO