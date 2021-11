A startup allows you to get in on the bottom floor of a company looking to shake up its industry. It’s no secret that Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. Some are taking higher paying jobs within their industries, while others are spreading their wings and reinventing their careers by starting businesses of their own. According to the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), a record 1.4 million new business applications were filed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 this year (2021). Most of these startups are in fields like retail or manufacturing, the types of businesses most likely to create jobs.

ECONOMY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO