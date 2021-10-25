CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Industrial Generator Sets Market to be Driven by Demand for Reliable Power Supply and Growing Rapid Industrialization in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

baltimorenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Industrial Generator Sets Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial generator sets market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry...

www.baltimorenews.net

Cheddar News

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

Latin America Roofing Market to be Driven by Increasing Construction Activities and Rising Demand for Reflective Coating in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Latin America Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, roof shape, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
CONSTRUCTION
The Independent

US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
baltimorenews.net

Global Automotive Switches Market to be Driven by the Increasing Use of Electronics in Automobiles in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Automotive Switches Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive switches market, assessing the market based on its type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

India Frozen Finger Chips Market to be Driven by Rapid urbanisation, Increased Consumer Purchasing Power and Increased the Demand for Tastier and Ready-To-Eat Meals in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Frozen Finger Chips Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the India frozen finger chips market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, application, end use. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

ISM Report Shows Raw Materials Prices Up, On-Time Delivery Down

The increasing price of inputs, port delays and inventory backlogs reported were consistent with the trends seen in previous reports. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Euro zone Oct factory growth hurt by supply woes, price pressures -PMI

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity remained strong in the euro zone last month but supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems sent input costs soaring and curtailed growth, a survey showed on Tuesday. Ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, has...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
STOCKS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sportico

DraftKings’ $22B Deal Dead, But Desire for Global Scale Remains

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) ended its pursuit of Entain (LSE: ENT) last week. The American online sports betting operator previously bid more than $22 billion for the British gaming group, a 46% premium to the ENT stock price at prior day close. While the prospective deal is now dead—we heard it was never particularly far along to begin with—it is reasonable to believe DKNG still covets the global scale and positive cash flow Entain would have provided. We sought to identify the most likely targets, should DraftKings opt to make a play for another European operator. DraftKings, in a quiet period...
GAMBLING
baltimorenews.net

All You Need to Know About Finding the Best Plumbing Service

In a nutshell, a plumber is responsible for overseeing both the installation and repair of different types of pipes that are used to supply water or carry away waste. They may also be called upon to install new fixtures, such as bathtubs or sinks, and they might work on pipelines for heating systems as well. There are many other tasks that a plumber might be asked to perform, and it all depends on the needs of their employer or the nature of their work.
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

INSULIN SYRINGES AND BOTOX INJECTORS: 3DOSE COMPANY

3dose Company is a leading supplier of insulin syringes, Botox injectors and other medical supplies. They have been supplying the healthcare industry with products that are designed to improve patient care. 3dose Company has grown steadily in recent years by developing innovative solutions for their customers' needs including specialized packaging options, customized labeling, and flexible inventory management programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

