JPAR REAL ESTATE APPOINTS LAURA O’CONNOR PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Former Salesforce Veteran to Drive Global Customer Organization as Company Scales Globally. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), announced that Mike Kaplan has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Kaplan has over 25 years of experience in operations, customer success, professional services, business management, strategy and leadership. Kaplan joins from Salesforce where he has spent the past ten years in leadership roles focused on scaling the business and getting to the next stage of growth, including VP for Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s Interaction Studio business, VP of Global Success, VP of Global Services & Operations, and VP of North America Services & Global Operations. In his new role, Kaplan will lead Integrate’s global customer strategy, including customer success, professional services, and technical support teams.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO