CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

JPAR REAL ESTATE APPOINTS LAURA O’CONNOR PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

By Press Release
realtybiznews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing,100% commission brokerage, today announced the appointment of Laura O’Connor as President and Chief Operating Officer. The expansion of the executive-level leadership team comes at a time of impressive growth for the brand and a focus on its national expansion. A seasoned industry...

realtybiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Tanium Appoints Chief Marketing Officer Steve Daheb

Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, today announced the appointment of Steve Daheb to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Daheb is a marketing veteran in the IT industry with a long history of successfully driving business growth through corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, brand reimagining and demand creation for start-up, mid-late stage private and public companies.
Advertising Age

Omnicom names Daryl Simm president and chief operating officer

Omnicom Group has named Daryl Simm as its president and chief operating officer, which points to a plan for Simm to potentially succeed John Wren as CEO of the industry's second-largest holding company. Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight. While the timetable of a succession plan...
BUSINESS
pctonline.com

Certus Appoints Bradford as Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Certus has appointed Dave Bradford as its chief financial officer. Bradford brings over 20 years of experience in leadership and corporate finance to the Certus team, including previous roles at high-growth route-based service companies and pest control. He held leadership positions at Environmental Pest Service, Spirit Airlines, United Maritime Group and Tupperware Brands Corporation before joining Certus. He’s overseen the financial and operational aspects of over 150 acquisitions in his career.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vbrick Appoints Paul Sparta as Chief Executive Officer

Vbrick, the leader in enterprise video solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Sparta as Chief Executive Officer in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Effective immediately he will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and spearhead its next phase of product innovation and global growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Residential Real Estate#Chief Operating Officer#Jpar Real Estate#Franchise Development#Realogy#Llc#Rotary International
akbizmag.com

Residential Mortgage Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Residential Mortgage is hiring a new Chief Operating Officer. Mike Baldwin joins Residential Mortgage with thirty-five years of experience in the mortgage industry, thirty-two of those as an executive in management. Baldwin comes to Residential Mortgage from the Pacific Northwest, where he led four successful mortgage companies from startup. He...
Business Insider

Hormel Foods Announces the Retirement of Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Appoints Jacinth Smiley to Succeed Sheehan as Executive Vice President and Chief Financi...

Sheehan's distinguished career at Hormel Foods spans more than four decades, including the last five years as chief financial officer for the company's global operations. Sheehan plans to retire at the end of the calendar year. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Hormel Foods team, I...
AUSTIN, MN
Business Insider

Olivier Lordonnois Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of Flâneur Hospitality

"Olivier is the quintessential modern renaissance luxury hotelier, having held leadership positions at several of the world's most distinguished historic hotels. He is a visionary hotelier with a steadfast commitment to excellence and an abiding passion for creating a transformative and memorable hospitality experience," said Mr. Ohebshalom, Chief Executive Officer of Flâneur Hospitality. "I look forward to working closely with Olivier to realize my vision for Flâneur Hospitality and to establish The Fifth Avenue Hotel as one of the finest and most unique properties in the world."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Visual Lease strengthens senior leadership with appointment of chief marketing officer

Software provider Visual Lease on Tuesday said it elevated Erinn Tarpey, current senior vice president of marketing, to the firm’s first chief marketing officer. In her new role, Tarpey will continue to oversee Visual Lease’s brand direction, company positioning and go-to-market strategies for its solutions and services. “Erinn joined Visual...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

Movandi Appoints Taher Behbehani As Chief Revenue And Marketing Officer

Proven revenue growth leader at Samsung’s multi-billion Mobile B2B Division and BroadSoft, acquired by Cisco for ~ $1.9 billion. Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF technologies and software, announced the appointment of Taher Behbehani as chief revenue and marketing officer. Behbehani brings an outstanding track record of scaling high-growth revenue, as well as bolstering enterprise strategy, technology and marketing.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Fuller named chief operating officer at Sanzari Enterprises

Jeffrey Fuller has been named chief operating officer of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a Hackensack-based family-owned and -operated commercial and residential real estate firm. Fuller joined the firm in 2019 as director of property management and a member of the senior executive team to oversee the day-to-day management of the firm’s more than 6 million-square-foot portfolio and further bolster its relationships with its more than 200 tenants.
HACKENSACK, NJ
realtybiznews.com

JPAR Real Estate recognized as # 1 fastest growing Franchise

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to announce that, based on the data reported in the National Association of REALTORS® 2021 Franchise Report, it is the #1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Percentage of Office Growth. “We’re honored to have achieved this impressive recognition of our...
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Silverfort Appoints Drew Schuil as Chief Revenue Officer

Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, today announced the appointment of Drew Schuil as Chief Revenue Officer. Drew has 22 years of enterprise sales experience with leading security vendors including Integris Software (now OneTrust) and Imperva. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Integrate Appoints Mike Kaplan as New Chief Customer Officer

Former Salesforce Veteran to Drive Global Customer Organization as Company Scales Globally. Integrate, the leader in  B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), announced that Mike Kaplan has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Kaplan has over 25 years of experience in operations, customer success, professional services, business management, strategy and leadership. Kaplan joins from Salesforce where he has spent the past ten years in leadership roles focused on scaling the business and getting to the next stage of growth, including VP for Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s Interaction Studio business, VP of Global Success, VP of Global Services & Operations, and VP of North America Services & Global Operations. In his new role, Kaplan will lead Integrate’s global customer strategy, including customer success, professional services, and technical support teams.
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

Wallem Group appoints John-Kaare Aune as new Chief Executive Officer

Press Release – John-Kaare Aune has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at Wallem Group after a successful term as Interim CEO. Having joined Wallem in 2019 as Managing Director, Shipmanagement, John took over as Group CEO on an interim basis in January 2021 following the resignation of Frank Coles. John’s...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Shutterfly Appoints Mike Eklund Chief Financial Officer

Shutterfly, a pioneer in online photo sharing and leading digital retail and manufacturing platform for personalized products, announced the appointment of Mike Eklund as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2021. Mike will succeed Vivian Liu, who will be stepping down from the CFO role on November 9, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Purple Appoints Jack Roddy as Chief People Officer

Roddy has over 25 years of experience in human resources and organization development for many of the world's best-known brands. Most recently, Jack was the Chief People Office for VASA Fitness, a fast-growing health and wellness company headquartered in Orem, Utah. Prior to that, Jack served as the Chief Human Resources and Culture Officer for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where he was responsible for launching new cultural initiatives to help employees better implement the company's values and improve company retention.
OREM, UT
beautypackaging.com

L’Oréal USA Appoints Marissa Pagnani McGowan as Chief Sustainability Officer

L’Oréal USA has appointed Marissa Pagnani McGowan as chief sustainability officer for North America, effective November 2021. In this newly created position, McGowan will report to L’Oréal USA President & CEO Stéphane Rinderknech, who oversees L’Oréal‘s North America zone. She will also join the US management committee and the leadership team of L’Oréal‘s global chief corporate responsibility officer, Alexandra Palt.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Campbell Appoints Diane Johnson May Chief Human Resources Officer

Camden-based Campbell Soup Company announced the appointment of Diane Johnson May as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective Nov. 1. Johnson May will lead Campbell’s human resources function, including talent acquisition and management, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits, and inclusion and diversity. She will report to Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse and become a member of the Campbell Leadership Team and a Corporate Officer.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy