CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pooches don costumes for Lima 'Dog-oween' contest

loganwoodbine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePooches and their families took part in a 'Dog-oween' costume contest...

loganwoodbine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Landmark

Alpacas to don costumes at Alpaca Llips on Halloween

RUTLAND — If you love all things Halloween and would enjoy seeing alpacas dressed up in costumes, look no further than the open house being held Sunday, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at Alpaca-Llips Farm on Intervale Road. Farm owner Faith Mayer said visitors, who are welcome to...
RUTLAND, MA
dailytrib.com

Howlers ‘n’ Growlers and dog costume contest benefit rescue groups

Halloween is for furry friends, too. Highland Lakes animal rescue organization Spay It Forward Y’all is holding the fifth annual Howlers ‘n’ Growlers from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. The event features a dog costume contest at 4...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
westsidenewsny.com

Hawley holding Halloween pet costume contest on Facebook

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is holding a pet costume contest on his Facebook page in order to help constituents get into the Halloween spirit. On the Facebook post (https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=292696192675631&set=a.286147229997194), the comment with a photo of a costumed pet that receives the most likes or reactions will receive an Assembly Citation. The winning photo will also be submitted to the local newspaper and be displayed at Hawley’s Legislative Office in Albany during the 2022 Legislative Session.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Costume Contest#Peru#Lima Dog Oween
Kenosha News.com

Family fun includes pet costume contest

Halloween events geared toward children and families include:. The free event will also feature mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained.
KENOSHA, WI
The New Yorker

Dog Halloween Costumes That Dogs Would Find Scary

A ball that’s too far under the sofa. A dog that is the same size. Vacuum cleaner and robot vacuum teaming up to steal dog treats. A noise that the dog in question made. People packing their bags. Bag of chips falling on the ground. Human stranger. Animal stranger. “Stranger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfla.com

Best alien dog costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Alien costumes can be familiar characters from Star Wars, like Darth Vader, Princess Leia or Yoda. They can also be spooky, clever creations of your own devising. Even when your dog is wearing something earthly, like a lobster, spider or octopus, the creature formed by the combination of the two makes a strong statement for the existence of aliens in its own right.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pets
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Submissions for Pet Costume Contest due today

This is it: Your last chance to enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest. We want to see your lizard dressed as a wizard, your toy poodle as a toy soldier, your guinea pig as a ballerina. You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as...
PETS
Herald-Dispatch

Pets don costumes to raise money for animal shelter

HUNTINGTON — An Animal Trick-or-Treat was hosted Sunday by the Cabell Wayne Huntington Animal Shelter Endowment Group at Miller School Park in Huntington. Donations were accepted during the event for the endowment, the purpose of which is to have a continuous income stream for the shelter. To donate to the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
theresandiego.com

Yappy Hour Pet Costume Contest By Bivouac Ciderworks

Enter your furry BFF in the pet Halloween costume contest for a chance to win a $25 Bivouac gift card and a special prize for your pup. Bivouac Ciderworks is closing out “Spooky Month” with a special Yappy Hour and pet costume contest at the dog-friendly North Park tap room, on Thursday, October 28th.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Atmore Advance

ACH holds costume, pumpkin decorating contests

Atmore Community Hospital held its annual costume and pumpkin decorating contests today. The annual event features hospital departments or individuals dressing up in Halloween costumes, and decorating pumpkins. The costume contest winners included ACH Complete Care (“Star Wars”), first place; Radiology, Plant Operations and Cario-Pulmonary (“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate...
ATMORE, AL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Howl’oween Dog Parade marches on Halloween day

All of the signs are aligning to make this year’s Haute Dogs Howl’oween Dog Parade the best yet, organizer Justin Rudd said. “This is the 20th year for the parade,” Rudd said. “Last year was supposed to be the 20th, but, you know,” he added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic...
Mountain Democrat

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month: Tips for finding the perfect pooch

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to take the plunge and find themselves a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue, since the need is still great. Even with the pandemic...
PETS
studyfinds.org

Nearly 4 in 5 rescue dog parents agree ‘3-3-3’ rule is spot on for new pooches

NEW YORK — Bringing a new dog home is often a joyous, exciting time — but according to new research, it’s just as likely to cause stress for both pet and person alike. In a new poll of 2,003 dog owners, 54 percent of those who’ve only adopted “rescue dogs” from a shelter or local foster community were not prepared for how stressed out their new pooch would be while adapting to their forever home.
PETS
websterontheweb.com

Trick-or-Treat Trail and costume contest details

Looks like the weather’s going to be a little bit iffy on Saturday, but nothing is going to stop this year’s Webster Village Trick-or-Treat Trail. ‘Cause we need this to help life return to normal. As always, the day will begin with a costume contest, but this year it will...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy