Pooches don costumes for Lima 'Dog-oween' contest

Some of the creatures haunting the homes of Long Beach Post team members are dressing up for Halloween and look cuter than a Krampus minion in a tutu.
The post The Haute Dogs’ Howl’oween Parade is Sunday, check out our pets’ costumes (plus dogs for adoption in Long Beach) appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RUTLAND — If you love all things Halloween and would enjoy seeing alpacas dressed up in costumes, look no further than the open house being held Sunday, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at Alpaca-Llips Farm on Intervale Road. Farm owner Faith Mayer said visitors, who are welcome to...
Halloween is for furry friends, too. Highland Lakes animal rescue organization Spay It Forward Y’all is holding the fifth annual Howlers ‘n’ Growlers from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. The event features a dog costume contest at 4...
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is holding a pet costume contest on his Facebook page in order to help constituents get into the Halloween spirit. On the Facebook post (https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=292696192675631&set=a.286147229997194), the comment with a photo of a costumed pet that receives the most likes or reactions will receive an Assembly Citation. The winning photo will also be submitted to the local newspaper and be displayed at Hawley’s Legislative Office in Albany during the 2022 Legislative Session.
New York's cutest pooches participated in the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on Saturday. The parade, touted as the 'largest dog costume parade in the world,' was back this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds came out to the East River Amphitheater...
Halloween events geared toward children and families include:. The free event will also feature mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained.
A ball that’s too far under the sofa. A dog that is the same size. Vacuum cleaner and robot vacuum teaming up to steal dog treats. A noise that the dog in question made. People packing their bags. Bag of chips falling on the ground. Human stranger. Animal stranger. “Stranger...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Alien costumes can be familiar characters from Star Wars, like Darth Vader, Princess Leia or Yoda. They can also be spooky, clever creations of your own devising. Even when your dog is wearing something earthly, like a lobster, spider or octopus, the creature formed by the combination of the two makes a strong statement for the existence of aliens in its own right.
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Dogs are in for a howling celebration in this year’s annual Howl-O-ween festival at Pinecrest Gardens, where they show off their creative costumes. The contest consisted of three categories. Best group, best small dog, and best large dog. WSVN’s Lynn Martinez served as a judge for...
LONG BEACH — More than 450 contestants were registered to be part of the Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade in Long Beach, with more than 30 vendors tabling products and hosting a pet adoption fair, said Justin Rudd, who organizes the event. Filled bodies of contestants and onlookers, both pooches and...
This is it: Your last chance to enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest. We want to see your lizard dressed as a wizard, your toy poodle as a toy soldier, your guinea pig as a ballerina. You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The facility dogs at Norton Children's Hospital are ready for Halloween. The hospital posted photos of the dogs in their boo-tiful costumes on Facebook Monday morning for a contest it's holding to name the best-dressed doggo. Norton is asking the public to vote on Facebook. Votes...
HUNTINGTON — An Animal Trick-or-Treat was hosted Sunday by the Cabell Wayne Huntington Animal Shelter Endowment Group at Miller School Park in Huntington. Donations were accepted during the event for the endowment, the purpose of which is to have a continuous income stream for the shelter. To donate to the...
The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge is hosting a dog costume contest from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road. The contest will serve as a fundraiser for the club, with money for entrance fees and raffle tickets all going to...
Enter your furry BFF in the pet Halloween costume contest for a chance to win a $25 Bivouac gift card and a special prize for your pup. Bivouac Ciderworks is closing out “Spooky Month” with a special Yappy Hour and pet costume contest at the dog-friendly North Park tap room, on Thursday, October 28th.
Atmore Community Hospital held its annual costume and pumpkin decorating contests today. The annual event features hospital departments or individuals dressing up in Halloween costumes, and decorating pumpkins. The costume contest winners included ACH Complete Care (“Star Wars”), first place; Radiology, Plant Operations and Cario-Pulmonary (“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate...
All of the signs are aligning to make this year’s Haute Dogs Howl’oween Dog Parade the best yet, organizer Justin Rudd said. “This is the 20th year for the parade,” Rudd said. “Last year was supposed to be the 20th, but, you know,” he added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic...
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to take the plunge and find themselves a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue, since the need is still great. Even with the pandemic...
NEW YORK — Bringing a new dog home is often a joyous, exciting time — but according to new research, it’s just as likely to cause stress for both pet and person alike. In a new poll of 2,003 dog owners, 54 percent of those who’ve only adopted “rescue dogs” from a shelter or local foster community were not prepared for how stressed out their new pooch would be while adapting to their forever home.
Looks like the weather’s going to be a little bit iffy on Saturday, but nothing is going to stop this year’s Webster Village Trick-or-Treat Trail. ‘Cause we need this to help life return to normal. As always, the day will begin with a costume contest, but this year it will...
Comments / 0