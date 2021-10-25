Critics question Ameren's bitcoin-mining data center

Electric utility Ameren is using computers at a St. Louis-area facility to mine Bitcoin, drawing concern about the environmental ramifications. The endeavor, which may be the first of its kind, has yielded the utility 20 bitcoins so far, currently valued at more than $60,000 apiece. In other environmental news, Midwest farmers are anticipating a record harvest despite extreme weather conditions in the past year. They have faced rain, blight and drought, but corn and soybeans have thrived. And, in the Kansas City area, the metro’s largest private employer has announced layoffs. New Cerner CEO David Feinberg confirmed the health care technology company will cut approximately 150 positions next month, but he vowed that employees “will always get transparency” from him.
