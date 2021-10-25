CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Critics question Ameren's bitcoin-mining data center

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
KOMU
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s largest utility has set up a data center at one of its coal-fired power plants that it is using...

www.komu.com

bitcoinmagazine.com

On Bitcoin Criticism By Wall Street

Recently, I had the privilege of reading an op-ed in the New York Magazine describing the very public positions of several Wall Street investors and academics regarding bitcoin. Most notably, New York University Professor Nassim Taleb (who had previously been favorable to bitcoin, citing its potential to help individuals circumvent capital markets) called bitcoin “a Ponzi scheme,” while hedge fund manager John Paulson said that all cryptocurrencies are essentially “worthless.” This criticism, given both the circumstances and the background of the individuals in question, makes sense. A significant percentage of traditional investors are wary of bitcoin because it is simply unlike anything they have seen before. Critics often cite what they believe to be a fundamental lack of intrinsic value in digital assets as the primary reason for their reluctance, with volatility as a close second. The question then is: Are they right? This post seeks to address this traditional criticism while also providing commentary on why bitcoin currently leads and will continue to lead the digital asset market as a whole.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Canada's Mogo To Plant A Tree For Every Bitcoin Traded On It To OffSet Mining Effect

Mogo Inc (MOGO) soared 11.2 percent in premarket trading Wednesday after the Canada-based digital payment company introduced the world's first climate-positive 'green' bitcoin. Mogo said it will plant enough trees for every bitcoin acquired through its marketplace to offset the CO2 emissions caused by mining that bitcoin. The project also...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

The Sioux Energy Center has mined 20 Bitcoin in secret since April

Electric services provider Ameren Corporation announced Monday that it has successfully mined upward of 20 Bitcoin (BTC) using excess energy generated by one of its coal-based power plants — the Sioux Energy Center in West Alton, Missouri. While the company set up the data center used to mine the coins...
WEST ALTON, MO
kwos.com

BitCoin miners are now competing with Ameren

(AP) — Missouri’s largest utility has set up a data center at the site of one of its coal-fired power plants that it is using to mine the Internet for bitcoins. Ameren Corp. officials say the data center could also help stabilize demand for electricity that could help it avoid ramping production down and back up again, which is inefficient.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Byron Bay to Become Australia’s Bitcoin Mining Hub: Report

The potential bitcoin mining center, employing renewable energy, could become the largest such facility in Australia. The Nasdaq-listed company Mawson Infrastructure Group reportedly inked a partnership with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to set up one of Australia’s largest bitcoin mining operations. It will be located in the beachside town – Byron Bay – and will use 100% renewable energy.
INDUSTRY
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Ameren Bitcoin mining draws scrutiny; Cerner announces layoffs

Electric utility Ameren is using computers at a St. Louis-area facility to mine Bitcoin, drawing concern about the environmental ramifications. The endeavor, which may be the first of its kind, has yielded the utility 20 bitcoins so far, currently valued at more than $60,000 apiece. In other environmental news, Midwest farmers are anticipating a record harvest despite extreme weather conditions in the past year. They have faced rain, blight and drought, but corn and soybeans have thrived. And, in the Kansas City area, the metro’s largest private employer has announced layoffs. New Cerner CEO David Feinberg confirmed the health care technology company will cut approximately 150 positions next month, but he vowed that employees “will always get transparency” from him.
MISSOURI STATE
ambcrypto.com

China’s NDRC now seeking public opinion on its Bitcoin mining crackdown

The Chinese government’s Bitcoin mining crackdown, imposed earlier this May, led to the cryptocurrency crashing to levels it only recovered from earlier this week. Prior to the crackdown, China had been the supreme provider of hash power to the Bitcoin network, with many mining farms dotting several regions. It now...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bitcoin Mining Firm Stronghold Digital Mining's Shares Rally on Debut

Investing.com — Bitcoin Mining firm Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has seen its shares rally on their trading debut, climbing to a high of $31.88. The company, which describes itself as an "environmentally beneficial and vertically integrated Bitcoin miner," priced its Initial public offering at $19 per share. Stronghold's power...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

BIT Mining Ltd, a Crypto Mining Firm, Extends Collaboration with Viking Data Centers

(NYSE: BTCM), a technology-driven cryptocurrency mining firm, announced that it has “strengthened” its collaboration with Viking Data Centers, LLC. BIT Mining Ltd said it will increase its investment in the Ohio crypto mining data center, which is being developed with Viking Data Centers, to add “up to 65 megawatts” of power capacity in addition to “the 85MW per the original design, bringing the Ohio Mining Site’s total planned power capacity up to 150MW.”
BUSINESS
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
