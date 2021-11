Lewis Hamilton says the United States Grand Prix alone is not enough for Formula 1 to fully tap into America’s sporting culture. Austin has been the home of F1 in the States since 2012, but next year the number is set to grow to two races with the addition of the Miami Grand Prix. Hamilton says such a move is long overdue, and believes there should be further additions in the U.S., although he has another country that he wants to see rejoin the calendar as well.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO