Editorial: Set aside spite when considering Proposition 120

By The Denver Post Editorial Board
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpite is no reason to cast a vote during an election. Proposition 120 was put on the ballot in an effort to reduce property taxes across the state, however, Colorado lawmakers attempted to undermine the ballot question by passing a smaller property tax reduction that also changed legal definitions to make...

Denver Post

Colorado school boards slow to consider paying members

Efforts to pay school board members have yet to gain traction among local leaders five months after Colorado lawmakers passed a bill to allow the compensation. The Board of Education for Aurora Public Schools last week became the latest to take no action on the issue when it tabled what would have been one of the first such resolutions in the state. Not voting on the measure came after the board received no public comment, officials said.
COLORADO STATE
