Two Late Lion TDs overtake Knights, 20-19

At the start of the year, there were a couple teams surely gunning for SEC powerhouse Mabel-Canton. Lanesboro and Spring Grove both hoped to knock off the Cougars, ending their decade-plus league-play winning streak. With four combined tries, neither pulled the feat. Then there is Grand Meadow. M-C swept the Superlarks to open the season 25-17, 25-23, 25-17. The teams have won their respective SEC divisions the last six years and hooked up in the SEC East-West Showcase game from 2016-2019. The Larks took at set in 2016, but fell by sweep in 2017, 2018, and 2019. GM’s last win period over M-C came so long ago no current Lark was even alive. A “Showcase” match-up this season between M-C (13-0, 27-3) and GM (11-2, 14-8) had no other conceivable predictive outcome (based off history) but more of the same Cougar supremacy. Wow, things didn’t go that way. Set one was SEC business as usual for the Cougars. They jumped out 12-4 and prevailed 25-17. But set two offered up a rarity. Even in all the 1A East and 1A finals the Cougars have played throughout the years, they rarely got handled. Grand Meadow handled M-C in game two, at one point leading 16-6. The Larks have their athletes, as Anna Oehlke, Kendyl Queensland, and Lauren Queensland have all made state in track and field. And River Landers is 6’2”, a good four inches (at least) taller than any Cougar. Plus, Emma Grafe is their sole returning All-SEC selection (Honorable Mention). All that talent gelled. GM was particularly strong defensively with 40 digs. Six girls had five or more. They took the set handily 25-16 to make it 1-1. At that point, based off past Cougar dominance, the set could probably be taken as an anomaly. When M-C jumped out 8-3 and 22-12 in game three, coasting to a 25-17 win, it was again SEC business as usual. But GM hung in game four. The teams tied eight times up to a 10-10. Then the Larks had a 5-0 run. They went ahead 15-10. GM’s serve receive wasn’t surrendering a multitude of aces (an M-C forte). Their block was stifling Cougar attacks. Their backline was fending off the attacks that got through. And GM was using all that to get bigger, stronger attacks that M-C couldn’t defend. That five-point lead dipped down to two five times, but M-C never got to within one. There was always a Lark answer. When a Cougar middle attack went astray, GM had won set four 25-22. They had forced M-C to a fifth set, making this “Showcase” match the most interesting in years. Four Larks each had seven digs in the game. Set five was then like set two. GM controlled it. They jumped out 5-1 and later led 11-4. Up 14-9, Oehlke, GM’s hardest hitter, ended things with a big smash. In a shocker of an upset, GM ousted #6 in A M-C 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 15-9). The last time a GM squad beat M-C in volleyball was 1997 (Lee Epps). M-C had won 43 straight matches versus the Larks and GM only won three sets total. Middle hitter Landers led GM in spikes (15 kills, 5 total blks). But the Larks spread it around, as K-Queensland (10 kills, 24 digs, 2 1⁄2 blks, 18-19 serving), L-Queensland (9 kills, 19 digs, 14-14 serving), Lexy Foster (8 kills), and Grafe (7 kills, 28 assists, 15 digs, 22-22 serving) all had seven or more kills. Oehlke had a team-high dig-total (5 kills, 35 digs). Isabelle Fretty (24 assists, 16 digs, 13-13 serving) split the setting while Sydney Cotton (26 digs) did work at libero. M-C was led by senior Emily Carolan (15 kills, 23 digs, 16-16 serving, 2 aces) offensively. Sophie Morken (12 kills, 23 digs), Molly Lee (10 kills, 17 digs), and Kinley Soiney (10 kills, 20-22 serving, 3 aces) all got to double-digit spikes also. Sahara Morken (47 assists, 17 digs, 20-21 serving) did the setting. MaKenzie Kelly (29 digs) led the Cougars defensively. M-C hit just .105, a season low. The Cougars were without freshman middle hitter Saijal Slafter. GM had 138 digs, M-C 119. GM went 93 of 97 (95.9%) with four aces at the service line, M-C 92-97 (94.8%) with 8 aces. It was GM’s second big win in as many nights. The night previously, Sue Wilson’s group beat Lanesboro in five sets (25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 15-11). L-Queensland (9 kills, 3 total blks), K-Queensland (8 kills, 7 digs), Landers (8 kills, 5 total blks), Oehlke (6 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces), Grafe (5 kills, 12 assists), and Fretty (11 assists) did work. Read on for records/playoff seeding.

