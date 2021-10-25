CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Late Lion TDs overtake Knights, 20-19

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Holland, on 4th and two, raced 48 yards for the winning TD with 32 seconds to play. That was the second of two Lion TDs in the final four minutes. Trailing by 12 points (19-7) with a 4th and 9, Tysen Grinde went above two defenders to grab a 29-yard...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

