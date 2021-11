Alec Baldwin is speaking on the death of Halyna Hutchins for the first time on camera -- and he had a lot to say, including his doubts the film will ever finish. The actor addressed a swarm of paps Saturday who were hounding him in Manchester, VT, where he and his family have been laying low since the fatal incident ... but have been getting followed around, including on the open road, where the Baldwin family literally pulled over to confront the photogs ... whom Alec says made his kids cry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO