Burton, MI–Two of Flint’s most popular musical acts from the ’90s were met with fanfare by a crowd of hundreds inside the Dort Financial Center on Saturday, Oct. 30. Touted as the concert that never was, the Dayton Family/Top Authority Versus event pitted the two rap groups against each other in a fight for lyrical supremacy. The event, however, felt more like a collaboration, if not an admission of admiration between the two groups.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO