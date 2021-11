When your opponent hits a good shot and gets you in trouble, try hitting your shot at a speed that is similar to the speed your opponent used. The tendency on a more difficult shot is to either hit it back much slower (to get it in play) or much faster (to try to either win the point or get your opponent in more trouble than you are in). It is much easier to keep the speed similar. This will likely result in a better timed shot and a more solid hit.

