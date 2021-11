It’s that time of year again where people deliberately seek out fear. Most of us enjoy being chased through a haunted corn maze by a masked person with a chainsaw or watching terrifying films with scenes that burn into our retinas for days to come. If you’re like me and you want those thrills and chills in everyday life but don’t have the time to sit through an entire movie or the funds to go to some elaborate haunted attraction, try tuning into some scary stories instead, whether it be through YouTube videos or podcasts.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO