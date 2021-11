D'Andre Swift carried 13 times for 24 yards and one touchdown while catching five of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 34-11 loss to the Bengals. It was a bottom-of-the-barrel performance on Sunday. Swift carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards. He saw a lot of work in the passing game but is still seeing fewer carries and snaps than Jamaal Williams. Better days moving forward as the Lions clearly struggled to muster up any offense, using Swift could unlock things for the Lions.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO