Apartment rents are on the rise nationally. Here's how Baltimore is faring.

Sacramento, California, is at the top of the list for the United States’s least affordable new homes markets. A new study examining household incomes and comparing them with median new home construction mortgages found the California capital tying with Miami, Florida. Eighty percent of households in the Sacramento region, same as Miami, are priced out of new homes, the study from real estate-technology firm, Knock, found.
A new housing community geared toward working class residents will soon be going up on Tucson’s south side. Scottsdale-based Greenlight Communities and Tucson-based Holualoa Cos. plan to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit complex at The Bridges, the mixed-use development near Park Avenue and Interstate 10. Greenlight focuses on building “attainable...
Sacramento’s housing affordability is getting worse, as rents increased this year by double digits in many areas of the city, according to Zillow economist Nicole Bashaw. According to data firm Rent Hub, the city’s Oak Park neighborhood saw a jump of nearly 70% just over the past year. Another recent...
The quality of life Americans can achieve on a $100,000 salary hinges on the cost of living in their chosen state and city. GoBankingRates.com analyzed how far $100,000 goes in the 50 largest U.S. cities, after subtracting necessary expenses such as taxes, groceries, rent, utilities, health care and driving costs.
Metro Denver’s largest for-rent high-rise apartment and hotel development broke ground last week at the intersection of 26th Avenue and Alcott Street in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 15-story, 626-unit property will include 533 apartment units and 93 apartment-style hotel units. Scheduled for completion in spring of 2024, 26th and...
As home buying becomes less affordable across the US, the rental market is also seeing a surge in prices as strong competition for housing leaves few options on the market. Metropolitan areas are seeing the greatest rent increase, particularly in sunnier cities like Tampa, Miami, Phoenix, and Riverside, CA, reports Realtor.com.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With major tidal flooding expected to impact Maryland over the next few days, Baltimore City is taking steps to help keep its residents and their vehicles dry.
The city’s Department of Transportation will make sandbags available to residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. But because quantities are limited, sandbags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who provide proof of their residency.
While sand, bags, ties and shovels will be provided, residents are required to fill and transport their own sandbags. Sandbags will be distributed at the following locations:
The intersection of Thames...
NORWALK — The Norwalk area is experiencing the largest rent increase in the state, up by more than 50% year-over-year in some dwellings, according to data from Rent.com. The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the city increased from about $1,600 to $2,973 from September 2020 to September 2021, or about 55%, the data shows. Though, the cost for a one-bedroom apartment did dip slightly from $2,981 in August to $2,973 in September.
Rises in home purchase prices is also affecting residential rental properties. While the past 18 months have ushered in an unprecedented sellers’ housing market nationwide, apartment rent rates have also followed the upward trend in the Philadelphia area and surrounding regions. Ashley Fahey and Ryan Mulligan covered the local impact for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Boston’s two mayoral candidates say they support the use of corporate tax breaks to attract or retain businesses in the city. But both contend that projects will have to meet a high threshold to receive taxpayer money. The city’s next mayor will have several types of incentives at her disposal...
Good morning, Bay Area. The United Nations climate summit opened Monday with the Biden administration putting forth its plan for the U.S. to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Here in the Bay Area, it's cloudy with cold November rain on its way. Here's a look at all the local business news to kick things off.
There’s a saying in the urban planning world: A good transportation plan is a good land use plan. David Dixon, planning and urban design leader from Stantec’s Urban Places, believes Tampa is on the right track with both. According to him, a big reason for that is Water Street Tampa, one of many urban design projects he’s worked on across the United States.
A county in the Charlotte area appears to at least be in contention for a large economic development project. On Monday, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners will move to schedule a public hearing for incentives on Nov. 15. The hearing would involve a project under the code name Project Bishop, which is considering the county for a new facility, according to documents.
Comments / 0