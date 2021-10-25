Apartment rents are on the rise nationally. Here's how Baltimore is faring.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With major tidal flooding expected to impact Maryland over the next few days, Baltimore City is taking steps to help keep its residents and their vehicles dry. The city’s Department of Transportation will make sandbags available to residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. But because quantities are limited, sandbags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who provide proof of their residency. While sand, bags, ties and shovels will be provided, residents are required to fill and transport their own sandbags. Sandbags will be distributed at the following locations: The intersection of Thames...

