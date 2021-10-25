Man punched, knocked to ground, has wallet, $2,500 stolen on Bronx street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery that occurred on a Bronx street last month, authorities said.

The suspect approached a 43-year-old man and demanded his cash in front of 109 East 184th Street in the Fordham Heights area at around 2:40 a.m. on September 15, the NYPD said.

According to officials, when the victim did not comply the suspect punched him and knocked him to the ground.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet, which contained $2,500, bank cards, and ID then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).