New York City, NY

Man punched, knocked to ground, has wallet, $2,500 stolen on Bronx street

By Kimberly Dole
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery that occurred on a Bronx street last month, authorities said.

The suspect approached a 43-year-old man and demanded his cash in front of 109 East 184th Street in the Fordham Heights area at around 2:40 a.m. on September 15, the NYPD said.

According to officials, when the victim did not comply the suspect punched him and knocked him to the ground.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet, which contained $2,500, bank cards, and ID then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 24

Guest
6d ago

Why di thus site acy like these bad things never happened before? plus,this happened in September. Yes,either way it is dead wrong for this bum to do what he did. Prayfully he will get caught. UghI pray the victory is ok

Reply
5
Insulting inbreds
7d ago

I think it's about time for NY to become an open carry state.

Reply(3)
16
General Mayhem
7d ago

It’s time to bring back Alec Baldwin for some “Death Wish” type of law and order

Reply(4)
8
 

