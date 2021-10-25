CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Own A Bit Of Plagiarism: Our Plagiarism Collection NFT Auction Close This Wednesday

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 7 days ago

I think my personal favorite is Plagiarism Piece 2, though others have been growing on me. I was unsure about Plagiarism Piece 7 and Piece 8, but the more I look at each of them, the more both have been growing on...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

'Vintage Of The Century' Wine Collection To Be Sold Via NFT

Australian winemaker Dave Powell is all set to be the first wine merchant in the world to trade an entire vintage range of wines by NFT. The Barossa vintage will be sold this year as single-vineyard vintage wines under the virtual label of OpenSea, which is under his new brand, Neldner Road.
DRINKS
CoinTelegraph

Buyers shell out $7M for unseen NFT collection

Nonfungible token (NFT) investors have poured $7 million into a Dutch auction that sold 50 tokens conferring ownership over digital artworks that will not be minted until December. Tyler Hobbs, the artist behind the popular NFT series “Fidenza,” will launch 100 one-a-kind digital artworks in his latest collection “Incomplete Control”...
ENTERTAINMENT
zycrypto.com

Reddit Is Building Own NFT Platform, Announces Positions For NFT Engineers

Reddit is developing its own NFT platform to bring NFTs to its community of 450 million users per month, according to a new job listing for a Senior Backend Engineer on LinkedIn. As per the listing, Reddit says that an NFT platform aligns with its goals of creating a sense...
JOBS
bitcoinist.com

Online Games and NFT – Fun and Profitable “The Presidents” Collection

In the modern world, people tend to spend their time playing online games, which is a great way to relax from the everyday routine. Yet productivity culture condemns wasting time and makes us feel guilty about having fun. Everybody knows this simple truth – time equals money, no one can dispute it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#Auction#Advertising
Tech Dirt

Daily Deal: The WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle

WYSIWYG Web Builder is an all-in-one software solution that can be used to create complete websites. What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get means that all page elements will be displayed in the same position as in the designer. Unlike fluid (dynamic) layouts, objects depend on the position and size of the objects surrounding them. WYSIWYG Web Builder generates HTML, HTML5, or XHTML tags while you point and click on desired functions. Just drag and drop objects to the page, position them 'anywhere' you want, and when you're finished, publish it to your web server (using the built-in Publish tool). The software gives you full control over the content and layout of your web pages. This bundle does not only give you a license for WYSIWTG Web Builder 17 but also offers 7 extension packs (a total of 65 paid extensions) to bring your website to life. It's on sale for $90.
COMPUTERS
industryglobalnews24.com

Users can now flaunt their NFT collection on the new 'Collectible' tab on Twitter

According to reports, Twitter is developing an in-app tab called Collectible. This tab will allow users to show off their NFT collections and holdings on the social media platform. Highlights. Twitter is expected to add a Collectible tab soon. Users can show their NFT collections through this tab. This option...
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Community Will Battle Big Investors in Super How’s NFT Auction

The art platform superhow.ART is launching a special NFT auction. During a week-long event, a genuine oil painting, ‘Head with Legs,’ by one of the greatest Russian surrealist artists, Oleg Tselkov, will be auctioned together with the corresponding NFT. Competition – whales versus shrimps. During the auction, superhow.ART will host...
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Avatar-Collecting NFT Marketplaces

NFTs are becoming increasingly popular as ways to store and verify rare pieces of digital art, with the advent of innovative new NFT marketplace 'Dogs of Elon' perhaps the most unique and streamlined way for cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts to access original pixel art and avatars. The 'Dogs of Elon'...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tech Dirt

It's Ridiculous The 'Developing World' Wasn't Given Access To The Facebook Files

By now it's fairly clear the Facebook leaks showcase a company that prioritized near-mindless international growth over the warnings of their own experts. They also show a company that continues to painfully struggle to be even marginally competent at scale, whether we're talking about content moderation or rudimentary customer service. While this has become an all-encompassing media spectacle, the real underlying story isn't particularly unique. It's just a "growth for growth's sake" mindset, where profit and expansion trumped all reason. It just happens to be online, and at unprecedented international scale.
INTERNET
Variety

Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel. Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K. The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hollywood Reporter

Fired Netflix Staffer Files Labor Complaint Alleging Company Is Trying to Stop Employees From “Speaking Up”

A fired Netflix employee and current software engineer at the streamer have filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that Netflix retaliated against them for “speaking up” against Netflix’s handling of the Dave Chappelle comedy special, The Closer. The charge, filed on Wednesday and first reported by The Verge on Friday, was submitted on behalf of B. Pagels-Minor, a former Netflix program manager who was fired for allegedly leaking company information, and Terra Field, a software engineer who had spoken out against the special on social media and was temporarily suspended after she attended an executive meeting. According to the NLRB filing,...
LABOR ISSUES
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if […] The post This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
InsideHook

Dolce & Gabbana Goes Digital With Hugely Successful NFT Auction

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Dolce & Gabbana have yet again turned the fashion industry on its head with a first-of-its-kind auction: a physical/non-fungible token hybrid. The luxury brand’s Collezione Genesi offerings — that’s Genesis Collection, for those unfamiliar with Italian — unveiled in late August and auctioned off Sept. 28-30 via UNDX, an online luxury marketplace that launched in the summer of 2021.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Punknews.org

World's most expensive record doubles value, now owned by NFT art collective

The adventure of the world's most expensive record continues. To recap: a few years ago, Wu-Tang announced that they had made a new album, but had only made a single copy of that record. The album was sold to the highest bidder who bid $2 million, which made the record the most expensive album ever sold. That buyer of course turned out to be all around d-bag, Martin Shkreli.
MUSIC
hawaiitelegraph.com

NFT Brings Art Creation & Collection Trends

Digital technology has brought new trends to art trading! Artists can transform paintings, images, sounds, and different forms of creation into NFT to ensure the value and uniqueness of artworks. London, UK (Merxwire) - At Christie's auction on March 12, 2021, a crypto art, "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" was...
VISUAL ART
Tech Dirt

When Facebook Turned Off Its News Feed Algorithm, It Made Everyone's Experience Worse... But Made Facebook More Money

For reasons I don't fully understand, over the last few months, many critics of "big tech" and Facebook, in particular, have latched onto the idea that "the algorithm" is the problem. It's been almost weird how frequently people insist to me that if only social media got rid of algorithmically recommending stuff, and went back to the old fashioned chronological news feed order, all would be good in the world again. Some of this seems based on the idea that algorithms are primed to lead people down a garden path from one type of video to ever more extreme videos (which certainly has happened, though how often is never made clear). Some of it seems to be a bit of a kneejerk reaction to simply disliking the fact that these companies (which many people don't really trust) are making decisions about what you may and may not like -- and that feels kinda creepy.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy