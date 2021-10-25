CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kimberly Clark Stock Hits Annual Lows After Earnings

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) are down 3.7% at $128.15 this morning, after the firm posted third-quarter earnings that missed analysts' estimates. The consumer goods company also slashed its earnings guidance, noting that its earnings were "impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions." Kimberly Clark's revenue, meanwhile,...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Travel Stock Pops After Earnings Beat

Trivago NV (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock is up 10.6% to trade at $2.60 at last check, after the travel services name announced an upbeat third-quarter earnings report, citing increased travel as Covid-19 restrictions ease. The company reported profits of 2 cents per share, which is higher than analysts' estimated breakeven, as well as better-than-expected revenue.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

GameStop Stock Pops After Announcing Executive's Departure

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is once again in the spotlight, after it announced Chief Operating Officer Jenna Owens has agreed to leave just seven months after joining the company. Prior to that, Owens was an executive at Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Her departure is the first major one since Matt Furlong took over as chief executive officer in June. At last check, GME is up 3.5% at $190.19.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Call Traders Blast Spotify Stock After Bull Note

The shares of Spotify Inc (NYSE:SPOT) are up 2.6% to trade at $296.92, after Morgan Stanley called the music streaming giant a "top pick." The firm cited the potential for accelerating growth in Spotify's Premium service and expanding profit margins as the catalyst for today's bull note. Ahead of today's...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimberly Clark Corp#Kmb
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Eye Triple-Digit Pop to Start November

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing a triple-digit pop this morning, as Wall Street looks to continue the momentum from the best month of 2021. S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are pointed higher as well, thanks to a strong third-quarter earnings season. Roughly half of SPX companies have reported so far, of which more than 80% have beat Wall Street's estimates. This week, traders will also be monitoring the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which kicks off tomorrow as inflation runs at a 30-year high, and the central bank is expected to announced the tapering of $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Progressive Stock Battles Key Trendline Ahead of Earnings

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) steps into the earnings confessional tomorrow, Nov. 2. Ahead of the event, PGR was last seen down 1.5% to trade at $93.43. Here's what you can expect from the insurance company. Progressive stock is currently languishing under its year-to-date breakeven level, and has been doing...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, SPX Fall From Record Intraday Highs

Stocks are mixed at midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) reversing some of this morning's gains after briefly toppling the 36,000 level for the first time ever. Earlier hitting a record intraday high as well, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is trading flat this afternoon, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sits modestly in the black. Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index dropped to 60.8 in October from September's 61.1, keeping within the growth threshold.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crowdstrike stock dips after downgrade; analyst says 'competition is on the rise'

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. are off more than 5% in Monday afternoon trading after BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded the stock to neutral from buy. "Our checks lead us to believe that competition is on the rise and that tailwinds to CRWD's growth in CY22 will downtick from CY21," Powell wrote. While he thinks that consensus estimates for fiscal 2023 look "very achievable," he worries that growth in annual recurring revenue could move into the low- to mid-40% range from a high-50% range in fiscal 2022. "As a result, investors will be faced with the difficult task of gauging the slope of a deceleration," Powell wrote. Shares have added 115% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 41%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy