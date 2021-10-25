CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Amazon bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had doubled its container processing capacity and secured more shipping storage from ocean freight carriers to try to overcome supply chain bottlenecks in time for the holiday shopping season. The stop-and-start nature...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Pitney Bowes to hire 'thousands' of employees ahead of the holiday shipping season

Pitney Bowes Inc. announced Monday plans to add capacity and "thousands" of warehouse employees and drivers in preparation for the peak holiday shipping season. The shipping and mailing company's stock rallied 1.7% in morning trading. The company said it has hired more full-time employees ahead of the peak season, so will rely less on seasonal employees for package handling and driver roles. And over the past six months, the ocmpany said it has increased wages for its warehouse employees by $3 to $5 per hour for the peak holiday shipping season. The company said most of the seasonal hires will have the opportunity to become full-time employees after the peak season. Earlier, the company announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 5.9%. The stock has lost 11.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
inquirer.com

Apple, Amazon results spark fears of an unhappy holiday season

Apple and Amazon.com reported disappointing quarterly results in a sign that the global supply-chain crisis is hobbling even the mightiest companies, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars from their combined market valuations. Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, said its entire fourth quarter profit could be wiped out because of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon labor shortage hinders one-day delivery ambitions

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Labor shortages have cut into Amazon.com Inc’s plan to make one-day delivery standard for members of its Prime loyalty club, delaying its bid to cement its lead in e-commerce and sending costs surging ahead of the all-important holiday season. The comments from the world’s biggest online...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Shipping#Target Corp#Ships#Reuters#Walmart Inc#Home Depot
pymnts

Amazon Closes Car Trunk Delivery Service

Amazon won’t be going forward with reactivating its package delivery service to the trunks of customer cars anymore, according to CNBC. The service, which was called Key In-Car Delivery, was rolled out in 2018 for some Prime members as an extension of the Amazon Key services, which allowed delivery drivers to leave packages in garages, homes and businesses.
ECONOMY
BBC

Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortages

Amazon has said it will spend several billion dollars to manage labour shortages and supply chain issues in the run-up to Christmas. The online retail giant said it was doing "whatever it takes to minimise the impact" on customers and sellers. Meanwhile, Apple said a shortage of semiconductor chips had...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon’s paltry sales growth shows why it needs more stores

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon.com surprised the retail world on Thursday when it reported weak third-quarter e-commerce sales growth, suggesting that its brick-and-mortar rivals are better leveraging their built-in advantages ahead of the busy holiday season. The Seattle-based tech...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

Amazon will spend ‘several billion dollars’ to avoid holiday shipping delays

Amazon wants to avoid holiday shipping delays as much as you do. The company said today that it plans to spend “several billion dollars” to avoid problems during the holidays, which might extend from product delivery issues to keeping items in stock. The money will be spent on increased pay for workers, heightened shipping costs, and mitigating supply chain issues.
ECONOMY
CNN

Apple sounds a $6 billion holiday season warning

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — What will dominate this holiday shopping season: Huge...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Amazon signals holiday shipping readiness despite supply chain crunch

Amazon indicated Monday that it is prepared to handle an influx of orders during the busy holiday shopping season, despite supply chain problems that have led to shipping delays and shortages of key products. The e-commerce giant described several steps it has taken to alleviate supply chain concerns in recent...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Amazon says it's prepared for supply chain snarls as holidays loom

Amazon said a combination of planes, trucks, ships, vans and well-staffed warehouses as well as inventory planning and added capacity at ports should prepare it for the holidays. Amazon and other retailers are staring down a particularly challenging holiday season with supply-chain snarls and labor shortages, which experts say could...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy