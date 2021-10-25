CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Burger King Parent Slips on Revenue Miss

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are down 4.2% to trade at $59.40 at last check, after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 76 cents per share, which is two cents higher than analyst estimates, and revenue just barely below estimates. The...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Amazon.com Stock Blasted with Bear Notes on Earnings Miss

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are plummeting today, last seen down 4.5% to trade at $3,291, after the company reported a third-quarter earnings and revenue miss. The e-commerce giant also logged its slowest growth rate in six years, noting higher labor costs and shortages have hindered its plans to make one-day deliveries the standard for Prime members.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Qsr#Wen#Mcdonald#Mcd
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Blue-Chip Pharma Stock Pops on Earnings, Revenue Beat

Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is up 4.2% to trade at $84.99 at last check, after the blue-chip concern posted a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. The company attributed the strong results to cancer drug Keytruda's 22% sales growth, while cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil also beat estimates. In response, Merck raised and narrowed its 2021 profit forecast, adding its experimental Covid-19 drug could bring in between $5 and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year.
STOCKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King decides to cut the coupons

Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”
RESTAURANTS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

General Electric Posts Earnings Beat, But Shares Warning

The shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) are up 1.3% at $106.70 this morning, following the utilities company's third-quarter earnings report. GE posted profits of 57 cents per share, which topped analysts' estimates, though its revenue fell short of expectations. The company also lifted its full-year earnings forecast, noting recovery in its jet engine business. The firm did warn against a "challenging" operating environment, thanks to supply chain issues, as well as concerns over whether or not production tax credits for certain investments will be extended in the latest infrastructure bill.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Burger King
The Drum

Burger King CEO says US marketing is under spotlight as sales lag

Burger King reported disappointing sales in the second quarter, with chief executive Jose Cil laying the blame on marketing efforts that have failed to deliver returns. Despite a strong international performance, the chain’s US sales were down 1.6%. Its frustrations were compounded by McDonald’s and Wendy’s both being up double-digits in the region.
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King’s sales recovery takes a hit

Burger King’s pandemic recovery took a hit in the third quarter, as same-store sales fell 1.7%, parent company Restaurant Brands said Monday. The decline represented a dramatic slowdown from the second quarter, suggesting that the Miami-based burger brand has lost some ground to competitors as it worked to shift its business following leadership changes there.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNBC

Burger King parent earnings beat but labor challenges weigh on sales

Restaurant Brands International topped Wall Street's estimates for earnings but fell short on revenue. The company said that labor challenges in some markets caused shortened hours and reduced service modes. All three of its chains missed StreetAccount estimates for same-store sales growth. Restaurant Brands International on Monday reported quarterly earnings...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Halliburton Slips as Revenue Falls Short Amid Higher Activity

Investing.com – Halliburton stock (NYSE:HAL) fell 3.3% Tuesday after the company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of estimates at a time when the U.S. rig count rose, and activity jumped. The company provides hydraulic fracturing and other oilfield services in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Russia and CIS countries.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

FAANG Stock Plunges After Missing Revenue Estimates

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stepped into the earnings confessional yesterday to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were in line with Wall Street's estimates, while revenue missed estimates. Supply chain woes put more pressure on the company than expected, costing the FAANG name $6 billion in sales. Plus, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the impact on sales will be worse during the current quarter.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

L&T Q2 Revenue up 12%, Profit Slips

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. L&T Ltd on Wednesday reported standalone revenue of INR 34,773 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 registering a y-o-y growth of 12 per cent. The net profit after tax (excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations) for the quarter, stood at INR 1,723 crore, registering a growth of 56 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, adjusting for a one-time gain in the corresponding quarter last year, net profit was down 67 per cent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bobcutmag.com

Burger King Delivery

Burger King, also known as BK, is a famous fast-food American restaurant founded by James McLamore and David Edgerton in 1953. The famous burger chain has currently working 18,625 restaurants worldwide. The restaurant has most of its restaurants franchise-based as very few restaurants are operated by the company itself. The company is owned by Restaurant Brands International and 3G Capital, making it one successful fast-food franchises. Read know more about Burger King Delivery.
RESTAURANTS
Design Taxi

Burger King Opens ‘Vurger King’, Its First 100% Vegetarian Restaurant

Beyond fries, fast-food giants have begun adding an array of vegetarian and plant-based items to their menu. Burger King was among the first, having introduced the Impossible Whopper. Meanwhile, McDonald’s has pledged to position itself as a go-to lunch spot for vegans in the UK by 2025. In spite of...
RESTAURANTS
zycrypto.com

Burger King Partners With Robinhood To Award Customers With Bitcoin, Ether, DOGE

US fast-food giant Burger King will now award its BK Royal Perks customers with Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin for spending more than $5 dollars on its app. In partnership with popular brokerage firm Robinhood, Burger King has set aside a crypto reward pool of 20 BTC, 200 ETH, and 2 million DOGE. Each customer will be rewarded with one coin from any of the crypto rewards pools, in a promotion that will kick start on Monday, November 1st.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy