Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador, Why Brands Want Shoppers To Start Their Holiday Shopping Early

By Dara Prant
fashionista.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnya Taylor-Joy named Dior global brand ambassador. Anya Taylor-Joy has been named a global brand ambassador for Dior, which will see the "Queen's Gambit" star showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's women's collections with make-up direction by...

fashionista.com

Related
fashionista.com

14 Responsibly-Made Denim Pieces to Shop for Fall

As we head deeper into fall and temperatures start to dip, it's natural to reach for denim as the first building block of an outfit. But if you ignored your denim collection last year in favor of sweatpants and staying safe at home, it might be looking a little... lackluster these days.
APPAREL
fashionista.com

Must Read: Telfar and Moose Knuckles Team Up on Outerwear Collection, What to Watch at COP26

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Telfar and Moose Knuckles team up on outerwear collection. Telfar is making its first foray into outerwear with a 17-piece capsule collection with the Canadian brand Moose Knuckles. Highlights from the collection include a classic bomber set with a matching pair of fox-trimmed boot-cut ski pants, as well as a double-breasted hybrid-wool and nylon puff peacoat and puff-hoodie hybrid emblazoned with the Telfar monogram. There's also a limited edition Puff-Telfar Shopper, which is a down nylon version of Telfar's original Medium Shopper. Prices range from $195 to $4,300, and the collaboration is available to shop now on Mooseknucklescanada.com and Telfar.net. {Fashionista inbox}
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionista.com

Must Read: Susan Alexandra Opens First Store, Brandon Blackwood Makes Runway Debut

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Susan Alexandra is opening up shop on Manhattan's Lower East Side — more specifically, at the famed Dimes Square. "I grew up in Columbus, Ohio and I fell in love with fashion in department stores like Henri Bendel," Susan Korn said, in a statement. "Stores can be so much more than a place to shop. It's an environment for discovery, wonder and community. That is what this store is all about." You can visit the brand's first-ever retail location, which was designed by architectural designers Lula Galeano of Studio Galeon and Levi Shaw-Faber of Wiggle Room, at 33 Orchard St. {Fashionista Inbox}
MANHATTAN, NY
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
fashionista.com

How I Shop (Beauty Edition): 'You' Fan Favorite Shalita Grant

Our "How I Shop" series documents how prominent figures buy clothes. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. The same goes for beauty — and there's a whole lot to unpack in the way we discover, test and purchase hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness products. Now, we're delving into all of it with "How I Shop: Beauty Edition."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy on Why She Opted to Sing A Cappella in ‘Last Night in Soho’: “It Adds Vulnerability”

Although Anya Taylor-Joy sang a few bars in Emma and during the live-action opening of the animated Playmobil: The Movie, the actress says filmmaker Edgar Wright offered her the part of aspiring singer Sandie in his Last Night in Soho before confirming with his own ears that she could carry a tune. “The first time he properly heard me sing was when we were doing the scene, and he was so gracious because he understands how I feel about characters,” explained the 25-year-old on the red carpet at the film’s Monday night premiere on a rainy night in L.A. The scene...
MUSIC
fashionista.com

Must Read: 'Emily in Paris' Got a Makeup Collection, Emily Blunt to Host 2021 CFDA Awards

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Lancôme to release an "Emily in Paris" makeup collection. WWD reports that Lancôme is teaming up with Netflix's "Emily in Paris" ahead of its second season on a line of makeup, skin care and fragrance inspired by the show, titular Emily (played by global brand ambassador Lily Collins) and other characters. Naturally, Eiffel Tower bag charms are involved. It'll be sold in stores and online, first in Europe beginning in November, then in the U.S. and Asia in December. {WWD}
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Metallic Gold at ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of high-fashion moments at Monday night’s premiere of “Last Night in Soho” in Los Angeles. The award-winning actress, who was also recently named Dior’s new global brand ambassador, looked to the design house’s fall 2022 couture collection for the premiere of the Edgar Wright-directed thriller. The flowing gown featured a plunging V-neck and herringbone pleating made in antiquated gold lamé. The look was styled by Paul Burgo.More from WWDA Look at Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion MomentsRed Carpet Photos from Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood EventPhotos from the 'Eternals'...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Anya-Taylor Joy and Dior Make Their Relationship Official

The "Face of the Year" just got herself a major luxury contract, putting her new lofty title to good use. Anya Taylor-Joy, who's being honored in the aforementioned category at next month's CFDA Awards, is now the Global Ambassador for Women's Fashion and Makeup at Dior, the brand announced this morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Dior's Newest Fashion and Makeup Ambassador

After wearing Dior Haute Couture gowns throughout awards season, Anya Taylor-Joy is making her relationship with the French fashion house official. Dior has announced that the Last Night in Soho star is its new global brand ambassador for fashion and makeup. Dior wrote in a statement that Taylor-Joy will "partner...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
FASHION Magazine |

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Watauga Democrat

Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy to receive CFDA Fashion Awards. The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards will see Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy receive top honours. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sportspromedia.com

Emma Raducanu named Dior brand ambassador in ‘US$2.75m deal’

Raducanu wore Dior dress at the recent premiere of the new James Bond film. British tennis star Emma Raducanu has become a brand ambassador for French fashion house Dior, in a deal which the Daily Mail reports is worth around UK£2 million (US$2.75 million). Through the new endorsement deal, Raducanu...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Advertising Age

5 ways brands can make the most of the holiday shopping season

Despite a 32% increase in sales since the start of the pandemic, digital commerce is at a critical juncture. Will sales continue to increase, or will they return to pre-pandemic levels as consumers step back into stores?. The pandemic’s “Great Dispersion”—the distribution of products and services over wider areas bypassing...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals to expect from Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and more

In just a few weeks, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.Case in point: Boots has become one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, which starts online on 1 November and in-store...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Harry Styles Brings Halloween Magic to NYC in Custom Dorothy Outfit and Ruby Slippers

Harry Styles dressed in magical fashion for his “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer hit the stage in a costume directly inspired by Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.” Styles’ look featured a blue and white gingham minidress with a red heart print and white collar. His ensemble was complete with a matching hair bow, white bloomers and red tights—plus, of course, a Toto stuffed animal in a wicker basket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Footwear News (@footwearnews) For footwear, the former One Direction member wore custom Gucci boots...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Anya Taylor-Joy Tells Us Why She Sends Her Friends Bloody Selfies

When we sat down with actress, fashion icon, and overall incredible human Anya Taylor-Joy, we knew we were in for a treat. What we couldn't have expected, however, is that our conversation with the Last Night in Soho star would range from bloody selfies and Tigger onesies to Anya's unique test for the ideal outfit (tree-climbing!). She let us in on the evolution of her fashion icons, and showed us how committed she is to color coordination:
BEAUTY & FASHION

