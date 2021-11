Mike White will replace Zach Wilson (knee) at quarterback in the New York Jets' Week 7 game against the New England Patriots. Wilson was on the receiving end of two awkward hits on back-to-back dropbacks, and was helped off the field after a hit from Pats lineman Matt Judon. With Wilson heading to the locker room for evaluation, White was able to capitalize on the Jets' first strong drive of the game and score.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO