Russia summons German military attache over comments on nuclear deterrence – RIA

Unilateral U.S. reductions make little sense as Russia and China pursue unprecedented nuclear buildups. umerous plans put forward by disarmament groups such as the George Washington University National Security Archive, Global Zero, and the Ploughshares Fund proposes that the United States reduce its deployed nuclear forces from 1,350 warheads to fewer than 1,000, potentially down to as low as 200-300. Yet to reach those numbers, the United States would have to unilaterally cut its nuclear forces—since Russia and China have shown no interest in joining any arms control agreement at those levels—which has been a staple of the disarmament community agenda for years.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO