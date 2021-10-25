CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia summons German military attache over comments on nuclear deterrence – RIA

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian defence ministry on Monday handed a protest note to a German military attache due to the German defence minister’s comments over the need to deter Russia’s nuclear capabilities,...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Blinken won’t rule out military force against Iran over nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
MILITARY
milwaukeesun.com

Chinese Military on Target to Surpass US, Russia

WASHINGTON - It is only a matter of time before China's plan to replace the United States as the world's preeminent military becomes reality, a top U.S. general warned, calling on the Washington and its allies to speed efforts to counter Beijing's bid for dominance. General John Hyten, vice chairman...
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Deterrence#Ria#Moscow#German#Reuters#Russian#Ria State News Agency#Nato#European
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
Reuters

Russia wants forests, nuclear and hydro treated as green at COP26

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will press for its forests, nuclear plants and hydro-electric power to be recognised as green projects at the COP26 climate summit, its environment minister told Reuters. Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland for two weeks from Sunday to try to strengthen action...
ENVIRONMENT
realcleardefense.com

Now Is Not the Time for Minimal Nuclear Deterrence

Unilateral U.S. reductions make little sense as Russia and China pursue unprecedented nuclear buildups. umerous plans put forward by disarmament groups such as the George Washington University National Security Archive, Global Zero, and the Ploughshares Fund proposes that the United States reduce its deployed nuclear forces from 1,350 warheads to fewer than 1,000, potentially down to as low as 200-300. Yet to reach those numbers, the United States would have to unilaterally cut its nuclear forces—since Russia and China have shown no interest in joining any arms control agreement at those levels—which has been a staple of the disarmament community agenda for years.
MILITARY
world-nuclear-news.org

German nuclear phase out

Russia has set a target of 2060 to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions, President Vladimir Putin told Russian Energy Week 2021. Counting nuclear exports as contributing towards global decarbonisation and saying Germany's phase out "does not make any sense", he said that he thinks energy system decisions should be made by experts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
spectrumnews1.com

Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist's release

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassadors of the United States and nine other countries to protest a statement they issued that called for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.
PROTESTS
wkzo.com

Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit in security dispute

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled plans to attend the COP26 climate conference after Britain failed to meet Ankara’s demands on security arrangements, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Monday. Erdogan returned to Turkey from a G20 summit in Rome instead of travelling to the climate summit...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Poland Summons Ambassador After Belgian PM's Rule of Law Comments

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland summoned Belgium's ambassador on Friday to express "disapproval and indignation" after Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo accused Warsaw of "playing with fire" in a worsening dispute with Brussels over the rule of law. Ambassador Luc Jacobs was called in to see Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt estimate

Russia's Federal Statistics Rosstat said Friday that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September -- nearly double the official government figure. This would bring the agency's tally of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to nearly 450,000, the highest toll in Europe. Russian authorities have been accused of downplaying the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and Rosstat's figure -- released late Friday -- painted a far darker picture than official figures suggest. The number still fell short of Russia's monthly record of over 50,000 Covid fatalities in July, according to Rosstat.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid

New coronavirus restrictions came into effect across Russia on Saturday with authorities looking to stem soaring infections and deaths in Europe's worst hit country by fatalities. Regions across the country have imposed some virus restrictions but the most stringent began this week in Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- with non-essential services shuttered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors Over Demand to Free Businessman

Turkey summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S. and Germany, for demanding the release of Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and businessman who remains jailed four years after he was charged with attempting to overthrow the government. The rare joint call by the ambassadors late Monday underscored how the...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy