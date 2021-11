Just over $1.15 million in vehicle purchases was approved by Round Rock City Council during its Oct. 28 meeting. These purchases were presented as two resolutions that authorized the purchase orders. The first is for 11 4x4 Chevy Tahoe SUVs to be used by the Round Rock Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Task Force. These 11 vehicles will cost the city $598,518, which will come from grants received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The second is for three Ford F-450s, two F-350s and two F-250 trucks to be used to support city operations. This $554,735 purchase is funded by the city’s drainage, utility and general fund.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO